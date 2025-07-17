DC Just Rebranded 4 Iconic Heroes (And It Could Mean Big Things For Their DCU Future)

DC just rebranded four of its most iconic heroes with new logos in the wake of Superman's theatrical release. The iconic comic book brand is riding a wave of momentum unlike anything it has seen in over a decade with the debut of James Gunn's new DCU on the big screen. This new interconnected universe, led by David Corenswet's Man of Steel, has seen a renewed interest in the brand's catalog of heroes overall.

This reinvigorated enthusiasm from the public at large toward the DC brand has prompted the comic book giant (and its parent company, Warner Bros.) to strike while the iron is hot, providing updates on new film projects like a Wonder Woman movie, starting the marketing push for titles still nearly a year away (Supergirl), and, in the case of this story, rebranding some of its most iconic heroes.

As spotted by X user DCU Prime TV, DC has officially rebranded four of its biggest-name heroes following Superman's release.

DC

The company officially changed the look of its brand pages for Batman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and Green Lantern, each sporting new profile logos, with reimagined takes on their classic logos.

It is currently unclear if these changes have anything to do with James Gunn's DCU, but given all four of these DC properties have been seen as priorities for Gunn's new on-screen franchise, there is a chance these changes being made could be the first step in a larger plan for the characters' DCU future.

James Gunn's DCU kicked off, in earnest, with the release of Superman in theaters on Friday, July 11. The new film stars David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and Rachel Brosnahan in what has been dubbed the big screen debut of the reenvisioned DC franchise, introducing audiences to a never-before-seen take on the beloved comic book world. Coming after Superman, will be Peacemaker Season 2 on August 21, followed by Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface, all next year.

4 DC Heroes Rebranded After the Release of Superman

Batman

DC Comics

Batman's new brand look keeps with his classic curved bat logo (which movie fans will probably best know from its inclusion in 1989's Batman) but adds this rugged yellow background that pays homage to the character's grounded and gritty crime-fighting style, which is based on the weathered look of concrete.

Batman has several projects in the works at DC Studios (both in and out of the DCU). Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II is due out in theaters in October 2027, while James Gunn is hoping to bring his own take on the Dark Knight to screen with the release of the upcoming The Brave and the Bold film (read more about Batman's on-screen future here).

Wonder Woman

DC Comics

Perhaps one of the fastest-rising names in the DCU conversation is Wonder Woman. The iconic Amazonian hero's online presence is represented by her shining gold "WW" logo along with a red and blue glistening leather background that looks to be cut straight from her beloved comic book costume.

While a Wonder Woman-focused project was not announced as the initial DCU slate (instead with Gunn opting for a Diana-adjacent TV series, Paradise Lost), that has seemingly changed. According to reports, a DCU Wonder Woman film is being fast-tracked at Warner Bros., making the character one to watch in the next couple of years.

Green Lantern

DC Comics

Of the four heroes represented in these most recent changes, Green Lantern is the one with the most imminent DCU project. Guy Gardner, just one of the Lanterns from Earth, recently made his DCU debut in James Gunn's Superman, but two more Green Lanterns, John Stewart and Hal Jordan, get a DC Studios project all to their own in next year's Lanterns.

The new Green Lantern rebrand features the characters' longstanding lantern icon reimagined with this brushed steel look over top of it. Surrounding the logo itself is a bright green lantern's light with more steel shrouded in emerald green as a backdrop.

Harley Quinn

DC Comics

Last, but certainly not least, Harley Quinn's official brand page also received a makeover. The character's four-diamond logo has been completely reimagined. Instead of three black diamonds with a lone red diamond on one side, the new official logo does away with the red symbol altogether, just being three black diamonds on a red background.

Harley Quinn has no announced projects in the DCU; however, her R-rated animated series only recently debuted its fifth season, so a potential renewal is still in play.