HBO’s Green Lantern Series Likely to Be DCU’s 4th R-Rated Show

A new update suggests that HBO's Lanterns will be R-rated, following in the footsteps of three other DCU shows. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have highlighted a bold plan for the rebooted superhero universe - to unite the blue brand into one main continuity across various tones, styles, and genres. This will span from the family-friendly action of Superman to the body horror of Clayface to the Earth-based detective story of Lanterns.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the DCU's Guy Gardner actor Nathan Fillion teased his 2026 return in Lanterns, saying he may have "dropped more F-bombs in that project" than his "entire career put together." This excess of foul language from just one character certainly points to a TV-MA rating (the TV equivalent of R-rated) for the HBO series.

Fillion went on to confirm that while he "[doesn't] really have any scenes directly with Hal Jordan," he did play opposite John Stewart actor Aaron Pierre. He teased how his Green Lantern went into that scene as a "smug son of a b***" but "by the end of it, you can tell there is a shift:

"Aaron, he's got a voice like butter. And he's statuesque, like he's carved out of marble. He's very, very specific about his character and what his character's going through. His character's clearly going through something. And then along comes this gregarious, smug son of a bitch in Guy Gardner... Guy Gardner is no longer comfortable. He is no longer feeling smug. Then you can see where John's strength really lies. That is a strong individual."

DC Studios

DC Studios has been clear that Lanterns is taking great inspiration from HBO's crime drama phenomenon True Detective, which carries a TV-MA rating. It's unclear exactly how the DCU series will utilize its allowance for more mature content beyond letting Fillion go nuts on the F-bombs.

There's no denying that Gardner was what can only be described as an a**hole in Superman, but his language was held back by the PG-13 rating. Removing that limitation for Lanterns will certainly allow the creative team more freedom for that portrayal as he plays off fellow Green Lanterns such as John Stewart.

Lanterns is now likely to join the DCU's growing list of R-rated projects that includes three TV shows and one movie set to be released in 2026:

The Other 3 R-Rated DCU Shows Announced So Far

Creature Commandos

DC Studios

Funnily enough, the DCU began not with the PG-13 family-friendly flick Superman but with the TV-MA animated show Creature Commandos. The seven-episode show was written by James Gunn and united an unlikely group of monsters for an international adventure that introduced the DCU's answer to Nick Fury.

The R-rated antics aren't over for the Creature Commandos as the HBO Max animated series was renewed for Season 2 in December 2024. The latest finale teased an updated Task Force M roster led by The Bride that includes Doctor Phosphorus, Nosferata, Khalis, Weasel, G.I. Robot, and King Shark.

Peacemaker Season 2

DC Studios

DC Studios is gearing up to release its first live-action R-rated series on August 21 with Peacemaker Season 2, bringing back John Cena's outrageous anti-hero. The 2022 freshman outing similarly carried an adults-only rating for its violence, nudity, foul language, and almost every reason out there to wave the TV-MA flag.

Two members of the Justice Gang will return for Peacemaker's sophomore outing, including Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, meaning he now has two R-rated appearances on the books after his PG-13 introduction in Superman.

Mister Miracle

DC Studios

Mister Miracle will adapt the 12-issue 2017 comic run of the same name from renowned DC Comics creator Tom King into an adult animated series. The series will star Scott Free, a New God who is known around the galaxy as an escape artist extraordinaire and is married to the Apokolips warrior hero Big Barda.

The DC Studios show is expected to be R-rated, but it remains unclear whether it will be set in the DCU or be another Elseworlds project. While details surrounding the project remain scarce, King will showrun the adaptation of his 2017 comic and presumably bring all the maturity and brutal violence it held to screens.