Superman Movie's First Reactions Are Better Than We Thought They'd Be

DC Studios is ready to reveal its first big-screen movie, James Gunn's Superman, which is receiving better early reviews than many expected. Featuring David Corenswet as the titular Man of Steel, Gunn and co. are ready to reimagine a new DC Universe, following up on the franchise's TV debut courtesy of 2024's Creature Commandos.

Superman is set to arrive in theaters on Friday, July 11, 2025, marking the first movie in DC Studios' Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate. Following multiple early screenings, including the world premiere event in Los Angeles, California, critics are sharing their early opinions on this new movie, most of which are overwhelmingly positive.

Critics Share Excellent Reviews for 2025 Superman Movie

DC Studios

Following the Los Angeles, California premiere event for James Gunn's Superman, critics shared their first public reviews of the movie on X.

Phase Hero's Brandon Davis called the movie "a triumph for the new DC Universe," noting how it "elicited tears of joy" while giving David Corenswet credit for his work in the leading role:

"'Superman' is a triumph for the new DC Universe. It’s a comic book brought to beautiful live-action life, brimming with hope & fulfillment. It actually elicited tears of joy from me. It’s a Superman for everyone. David Corenswet was born for Superman & Clark Kent. Loved it."

Erik Goldman loved the movie as well, pointing out how Gunn "embraces the earnest, sometimes lovably corny side of comics." He also offered Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man movie as a comparison while pointing out the "great chemistry" from Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan:

"I loved 'Superman! James Gunn embraces the earnest, sometimes lovably corny side of comics and their super (ahem) fun concepts in a way that evokes Raimi’s Spider-Man. Corenswet & Brosnahan have great chemistry and perfectly embody Clark & Lois. And Krypto's the best, obviously."

"Superman is the perfect superhero movie," as described by Fandango's Erik Davis, who also compared watching the movie to "ripping open a comic book [and] feasting on its wild, chaotic imagination:"

"James Gunn's 'Superman' is the perfect superhero movie and a terrific start for the new DC Studios. It’s big, bright, exciting, full of hope & it never loses its sense of wonder. Watching it felt like ripping open a comic book & feasting on its wild, chaotic imagination. Loved it! Gunn sets up his universe right from the start and jumps into Superman’s story when he’s at his lowest point. It’s narrative choices like that which help make this feel unlike any Superman story we’ve experienced before on the big screen. Gunn goes out of his way to change things up and shake loose our expectations, but it still plays like a classic Superman adventure at the same time."

Continuing, Davis shouted out the performances of Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) and Edi Gathegi (Mr. Terrific), later calling Clark Kent and Lois Lane's relationship the thing that "ultimately won [him] over." Praising their "sizzling chemistry," he commented on the movie as a whole being "a departure from previous modern-era DC movies," and he noted the "subtle nods" to Richard Donner's 1978 Superman movie as well:

"Nicholas Hoult absolutely crushes as Lex Luthor and Edi Gathegi very much steals scenes as Mr. Terrific (he also has my favorite line delivery in the film, too). It’s the relationship between Clark and Lois that ultimately won me over, though. It’s well written and those two have some sizzling chemistry. This is a departure from previous modern-era DC movies. It’s lighter, tonally, but it’s still very emotional and timely, and it definitely wears its heart on its cape. I also adore the subtle nods to Donner’s '78 'Superman.' Gunn has become a master at delivering a well rounded cinematic experience that truly gives you all the feels, and his Superman film is anotha winner in my book. Very much looking forward to what comes next. Look up… DC is back!"

Awards Radar's Joey Magidson "absolutely loved Superman," claiming that Gunn delivered his "favorite incarnation of the Man of Steel." He went on to call Corenswet's leading hero "the hero we need right now:"

"I absolutely loved 'Superman.' James Gunn managed to make this my favorite incarnation of the Man of Steel. Hopeful, kind, a little dorky, and with a belief in the best of us, he’s the hero we need right now. Fun, joyous, and comic-y. Adored it."

Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia called the film "just as fun, vibrant, [and] idiosyncratic" as Gunn's previous work on The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. While he made it clear that Superman "may not be for everyone," what Gunn did worked for him, as he showed "such a deep understanding of what Superman should represent" in the modern era:

"'SUPERMAN' is just as fun, vibrant & idiosyncratic as James Gunn’s 'The Suicide Squad' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films, yet it still captures the empowering, hopeful spirit of the comics. His distinctive style & offbeat humor, along with the crowded cast of characters, and narrative bloat may not be for everyone, but Gunn was never going to please everyone, no matter what he did. For me, it mostly works, especially because Gunn shows such a deep understanding of what Superman should represent in 2025 while staying true to what the character has always stood for.

Neglia continued by crediting the main cast, specifically pointing out Krypto before crediting Edi Gathegi for "unexpectedly [stealing] the show" as Mister Terrific. He explained how the movie is "consistently energetic" and "full of promise," while giving audiences a hero they can "look up to, relate to, and believe in:"

"David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan & Nicholas Hoult all feel perfectly cast in their iconic roles (and yes, Krypto is awesome!), but it's Edi Gathegi who unexpectedly steals the show as the calm and cool Mister Terrific. There are moments when the film soars, surprises, stumbles & falls. But it’s consistently energetic, full of promise, and delivers a hero audiences can look up to, relate to, and believe in as DC Studios looks toward the future."

As The Direct's Senior Editor, David Thompson, explained, Superman "shakes off the rust of an entire genre," giving Gunn credit for being so good at "balancing humor and heart." Heaping praise on the three main leads, he pointed out sequences that "truly floored [him]" before explaining how the movie "tries to be its own thing:"

"'Superman' is a comic book movie that shakes the rust off of an entire genre. James Gunn once again proves he’s the best in the biz at balancing humor and heart, but this time it’s never felt more important. David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult steal the show as promised. There are sequences that truly floored me. One of the biggest compliments I can pay this film is that it tries to be its own thing – and succeeds! It’s bold & comforting in the best ways. Kind of like Superman himself

According to Gizmondo's Germain Lussier, Superman is "a non-stop joyride" filled with "humor, action, and emotion." Praising the spectacle and optimism, he claimed fans have "never seen DC like this," which is a good thing:

"'Superman' soars. It's a non-stop joyride, packed with humor, action, and emotion. There's spectacle to spare, unbridled optimism, and a goofy unpredictability that ties everything together, even when there are a few minor issues. We've never seen DC like this, and it's great."

Although it "took a minute" for FilmSpeak's Griffin Schiller "to get on its wavelength," he felt this movie would "define the icon for a new generation." He credited Superman for "[capturing] the very soul of Big Blue" through James Gunn's vision, calling it "one of the most handcrafted and authored superhero films" he has ever watched:

"While it took a minute for me to get on its wavelength, there's no denying that JamesGunn's 'Superman' will define the icon for a new generation. A proudly punk rock rebuttal of the cultural shift towards cynicism & dehumanization that's incredibly on the pulse, raging with authenticity & sincerity. It lovingly captures the very soul of Big Blue filtered through the singular lens of James Gunn. For better or worse (mostly better), this is one of the most handcrafted and authored superhero films I've ever seen."

"Superman has never felt more vibrant and alive, relatable and human," Schiller went on to note, saying he was a big fan of Corenswet, Brosnahan, and Hoult after seeing their work. He also praised Gunn for giving "Superman and Lex Luthor their long overdue Batman and Joker moment," wanting to see more from these characters already:

"Pulling heavily from All-Star Superman and the animated series, big screen Superman has never felt more vibrant and alive, relatable and human. I fell head over heels for Corenswet & Brosnahan while Hoult's Lex is PERFECT! Deliciously petty, obsessive, vindictive, AND Gunn finally gives Superman and Lex Luthor their long overdue Batman and Joker moment. Walked away instantly wanting more of this world, these characters, and the DCU at large!"

"Superman made me so damn happy," exclaimed Collider's Perri Nemiroff, highlighting Corenswet's performance for bringing "such an infectious determination and warmth to the role." She also gave the crew credit for not shying away from "exploring the challenges one might encounter" in going through this reality while trying to keep a core set of values:

"'Superman' made me so damn happy. The movie is loaded with exhilarating action set pieces and well-placed humor and levity, but the beating heart of the film is Superman’s humanity, and his insistence on doing good and making the world a better place. David Corenswet brings such an infectious determination and warmth to the role that it makes that pursuit all-consuming and impossibly heartening. Making that an even more robust aspect of the movie, Gunn and co. don’t shy away from exploring the challenges one might encounter when trying to navigate our reality while holding tight to those core values.

Calling Superman his "most anticipated film of the year," YouTuber Sean Chandler "left the theater with a smile" on his face. Describing the new film as "possibly the most comic book-y live action comic book film ever," he loved how much it leans into its comic nature in this format:

"'Superman' was my most anticipated film of the year & I left the theater with a smile on my face It's possibly the most comic book-y live action comic book film ever. It fully leans into the wacky sci-fi. It really feels like a comic book or 'Justice League Unlimited' on screen."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!