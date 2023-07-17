DC Wants You to Watch 4 Superhero Shows Before James Gunn's Reboot

DC just revealed which TV shows fans need to watch ahead of James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

Superman: Legacy has been on a casting spree lately, with DC Studios slowly assembling its stellar cast. In fact, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have already been tapped to play Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane respectively.

Moreover, four new actors were also recently announced to join the Superman reboot movie.

4 DC Shows to Watch Before Superman: Legacy

Max recommended four DC shows to watch as "homework" before Superman: Legacy:

"Never too early to start doing your homework. Dive into these DC Super Heroes on Max."

This comes after the announced castings for the upcoming DCU reboot movie.

1.) Justice League

Hawkgirl

Main focus: Hawkgirl

Justice League is an animated series from Cartoon Network that is part of the DC Animated Universe. The show's Justice League consists of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, Hawkgirl, and Martian Manhunter.

In the series, Shayera Hol aka Hawkgirl is one of the founding members of the team and a former member of the Thanagarian military. The DC heroine's most prominent storylines from the show are the Thanagarian invasion (where she played an important role on both sides) and her romance plot with John Stewart aka Green Lantern.

The DCU's version of Hawkgirl is not the same one from the animated series. Instead of the Shayera Hol version, the live-action reboot's iteration will be Kendra Saunders, set to be played by Isabel Merced.

2.) Justice League Unlimited

Mister Terrific

Main focus: Mister Terrific

Justice League: Unlimited, the successor series to Justice League and the final entry to the expansive DC Animated Universe.

Mister Terrific played an important role in Justice League: Unlimited, serving as the team's genius inventor and reliable member. Moreover, the DC hero also successfully coordinated the League in several missions, such as Darkseid's invasion and Wade Elling's rampage through Metropolis.

In the DCU, Edi Gathegi is lined up to play the live-action version of Mister Terrific.

3.) Young Justice

Metamorpho

Main focus: Metamorpho

While the Young Justice animated series explored the stories of young superheroes, it still managed to highlight other members of the Justice League, such as Metamorpho.

In the show, Metamorpho was loyal to Batman, with him joining the Dark Knight's team which is composed of former members of the Justice League.

Metamorpho has the ability to alter the shape of his entire body or parts thereof while also being able to transmute his body into different elemental compounds.

The DCU's version of the hero will be played by Barry star Anthony Carrigan.

4.) Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Guy Gardner

Main focus: Guy Gardner

Although the Green Lantern: Animated Series primarily focused on Hal Jordan and his partner Kilowog, the Cartoon Network animated series also introduced other Green Lanterns across space, such as Guy Gardner.

In the series, Gardner is an Honor Guard of the Green Lantern Corps. The character's promotion was the fastest ever for any Lantern in the Corps.

While Gardner and Hal initially butt heads with one another, the pair resolved their differences after defeating the crisis involving three Manhunters.

Nathan Fillon will portray the DCU's Guy Gardner, although neither Hal Jordan or John Stewart have been confirmed or cast yet.

All four DC shows are available to stream on Max.