James Gunn Announces New Justice League Hero Appearing In His Superman Movie

James Gunn just added another hero in Superman: Legacy, joining Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and the Man of Steel himself.
Metamorpho Joins Superman: Legacy
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) has been cast as Metamorpho in Superman: Legacy.
The character can change his body to any element and has been a frequent member of the Justice League in the comics.
Director and writer James Gunn confirmed on Twitter, saying he's "unbelievably excited" about the news:
"I am unbelievably excited for Metamorpho (and this opportunity to work with Anthony Carrigan.)"
Carrigan just received an Emmy nomination for his work as NoHo Hank in HBO’s Barry.