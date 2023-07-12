James Gunn Announces New Justice League Hero Appearing In His Superman Movie

James Gunn just added another hero in Superman: Legacy, joining Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and the Man of Steel himself.

Metamorpho Joins Superman: Legacy

HBO

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) has been cast as Metamorpho in Superman: Legacy.

The character can change his body to any element and has been a frequent member of the Justice League in the comics.

DC Comics

Director and writer James Gunn confirmed on Twitter, saying he's "unbelievably excited" about the news:

"I am unbelievably excited for Metamorpho (and this opportunity to work with Anthony Carrigan.)"

Carrigan just received an Emmy nomination for his work as NoHo Hank in HBO’s Barry.