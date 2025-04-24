Batman Is Now Confirmed to Appear In 7 Upcoming DC Movies & TV Shows

Batman is a core character in the DC universe, and the hero is at the heart of seven upcoming Warner Bros. projects.

The Dark Knight has been included in several recent projects in the wider DCU, including Michael Keaton's return as the character in The Flash, an appearance in Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Robert Pattinson's new iteration in The Batman. But this is just the start of DC's plans for Batman.

Every Upcoming DC Project Featuring Batman

The Batman 2 (October 1, 2027)

Warner Bros.

Despite a stellar debut for The Batman in 2022 and an Emmy-nominated spin-off in The Penguin, Matt Reeves' Batman universe appears to be on ice.

While plans are in motion, the film's release date has been pushed back several times, and the script for The Batman - Part 2 is seemingly still not ready.

Without a script, it's unclear what kind of story the sequel will tell, but several The Batman 2 cast members are on board and eager to return.

The Brave and the Bold (TBD)

DC

While Reeves' The Batman universe sits in the Elseworlds universe of projects at DC Studios, one Batman story expected to take place in the rebooted DCU is The Brave and the Bold.

Similar to the comic it is based upon, The Brave and the Bold will introduce an older Batman and focus on his family ties with his son Damian Wayne (aka Robin).

IT's Andy Muschietti is attached to direct the project. Although like several other DC projects, the new Batman movie appears to have slowed in development and does not have a release date set.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires (2025)

Warner Bros. Animation

Outside of live-action appearances, Batman is popular in DC's animated slate, and that will continue in the new Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires film.

The movie marks a collaboration between Warner Bros.' popular character and the Mexican animation studio Ánima.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires reimagines the Batman character as an Aztec man who develops advanced weaponry and adopts the Batman persona to aid in his fight against Spanish invaders.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League (2025)

Warner Bros. Japan

Another animated Batman film set for release in 2025 is Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, a sequel to 2018's Batman Ninja.

Directed by Junpei Mizusaki and Shinji Takagi, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League pits the iconic DC character against an equally iconic crime syndicate. The movie also features other pivotal DC heroes like Nightwing, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 (2025)

Prime Video

Outside of The Batman, Matt Reeves has been instrumental in bringing another Batman story to the screen, the animated Caped Crusader series on Amazon Prime Video.

Season 1 of Batman: Caped Crusader was widely applauded as it recaptured the essence of the original Batman: The Animated Series through a new noir lens.

Season 2 will continue with its collection of detective tales and include some of the greatest characters from Batman's Rogues Gallery (read more about when Season 2 of Caped Crusader will release).

Bat-Family (2025)

Prime Video

After the charming release of Merry Little Batman, Amazon is following up its Batman tale with a new animated series, Bat-Family.

Continuing the story that was set up in the animated film, Bat-Family follows Batman, Alfred, Damian Wayne (aka Little Batman), and some newcomers as they navigate the ups and downs of being a superhero family.

Yonas Kibreab (Little Batman), Luke Wilson (Batman), and James Cromwell (Alfred) are set to reprise their roles. The series is targeting a 2025 release.

Batwheels Season 3

Max

The fun car-meets-Caped-Crusader combination is continuing in a third season of Batwheels, the animated children's program on Max.

The series envisions what would happen if all of the Bat-Family's vehicles came to life and hit the streets to fight crimes. Some notable members include the Batmobile, Batgirl Cycle, Batwing, and Batcomputer.

The series also draws on an array of Batman-related characters, introducing the iconic DC roster to young viewers.