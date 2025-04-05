The Batman 2 Movie Cast: Every Actor Now Confirmed to Appear

As fans eagerly await The Batman - Part 2, five cast members have already been confirmed to return for the upcoming DC Studios sequel.

The Batman 2 may be taking a long time to hit theaters, but director Matt Reeves remains hard at work on the script with a current October 2027 release date.

Every Actor Confirmed to Appear in The Batman 2

Robert Pattinson - Bruce Wayne/Batman

Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson debuted in 2022 as a brand-new version of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, having last appeared taking down the Riddler and helping Gotham recover from the flooding caused by his attacks.

Prior to becoming the latest Dark Knight, Pattinson was best known for Twilight, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Mickey 17, and Tenet.

Despite speculation, Pattinson officially won't be the Batman for the new DCU that features in The Brave and the Bold. Instead, The Batman will remain a separate universe that exists alongside the DCU and tells Matt Reeves' Crime Saga.

Going into the ReevesVerse sequel, the World's Greatest Detective will have a new mystery to solve and a villain to defeat, while Bruce Wayne may seek to head more into the public eye to use his wealth and status to benefit Gotham.

Jeffrey Wright - Lieutenant Jim Gordon

Warner Bros.

As Batman fights crime through the night in Gotham, GCPD Lieutenant Jim Gordon always assists him in his vigilante activities.

Everyone's favorite Gotham cop is played by Jeffrey Wright, who has past credits in What If...?, Westworld, American Fiction, and No Time to Die.

Having worked with Batman on the Riddler investigation, the two will presumably team up once more in the sequel. Perhaps Gordon could rise through the ranks to become GCPD Commissioner, as he is famously known.

Andy Serkis - Alfred Pennyworth

Warner Bros.

Alfred Pennyworth is the Wayne family butler and Bruce's adopted father who trained him in martial arts. The British butler had a close call with death in The Batman after the Wayne mansion was bombed, leaving him hospitalized.

The Batman's Alfred is played by Andy Serkis from The Lord of the Rings, Black Panther, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. He also joined the Marvel universe recently as the symbiote king Knull in Venom: The Last Dance.

In The Batman 2, Alfred ought to continue providing support and wisdom to Bruce Wayne, both in his personal life and his latest investigation.

Colin Farrell - Oz Cobb/Penguin

Warner Bros.

The Batman revealed that the Penguin is already established as a major crime boss in Gotham, famously running the Iceberg Lounge nightclub.

The Gotham crime boss is in a unique position going into The Batman 2 as he already made his second appearance, starring in an HBO series exploring his rise to power. Despite the show’s success, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently indicated The Penguin may not return for Season 2.

Oscar-nominee Colin Farrell plays The Penguin, coming off roles in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, True Detective, The Gentleman, and Sugar. The Irish actor will reportedly take on a second DC role in Sgt. Rock, set within the new DCU, which is expected to shoot this summer.

Barry Keoghan - Joker

Warner Bros.

The Batman introduced its Joker in the first movie’s climax after Riddler was locked away in Arkham Asylum and encountered the Clown Prince of Crime.

After the movie debuted, a five-minute deleted scene of the Joker and Batman was released where the Dark Knight turns to the Gotham villain for help finding the Riddler, seemingly having encountered and locked him away in the past.

The role was played by the Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan, who has past credits in The Banshees of Inisherin, Eternals, and Saltburn.

Although a report from Collider stated Keoghan will return for The Batman 2, the Joker isn’t expected to be the main villain, meaning he may be limited to just another Arkham Asylum cameo.

Who Else Will Appear in The Batman 2?

Warner Bros.

The Batman 2 has faced struggles getting off the ground and several major delays as Matt Reeves continues perfecting the script. As of now, the DC sequel is scheduled to begin filming "at the end of the year," meaning further updates should come soon if it remains on track for its current production plan.

While Zoe Kravitz has yet to be confirmed to appear as Catwoman in The Batman 2, it seems all but certain she will be back. After she and Batman exchange a kiss in the final moments of the 2022 movie, DC's famous cat burglar left Gotham for Bludhaven, but it's easy to see something bringing her back to town.

In The Batman universe, Selina Kyle is the illegitimate daughter of the deceased crime boss Carmine Falcone. The Penguin introduced fans to his other daughter, Sofia Falcone, played by Cristin Milioti, who ended the HBO series locked up in Arkham Asylum for her key role in a bombing on Penguin's operation.

Following her Arkham incarceration, Sofia received a letter from her half sister, Selina Kyle, seemingly setting up their future meeting that could happen in The Batman 2. Milioti teased a potential team-up with Catwoman in an exclusive interview with The Direct, saying, "We would really just tear s*** up."

Many are also expecting Paul Dano to reprise The Batman villain The Riddler in the sequel, likely still locked up in Arkham Asylum. Perhaps, just as Batman turned to The Joker for help in a deleted scene from the first movie, he could turn to the defeated foe for his genius expertise while investigating his latest case.

It's also easy to see Jayme Lawson reprising her role as Bella Réal after she was elected as Gotham's new mayor following the assassination of Don Mitchell Jr., seemingly offering a glimmer of hope to rid the city of its corruption.

Alongside the returning faces, The Batman 2 will add new players from the Gotham mythos to its cast, including a fresh villain, which has been speculated to be characters such as Mr. Freeze, Hush, Scarecrow, or the Court of Owls.