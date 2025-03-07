As frustrations within the DC fandom build around The Batman - Part 2, Robert Pattinson has finally given fans the filming update they have been waiting for.

2024 gave fans a chance to return to Matt Reeves' Batman universe with The Penguin, although the series is not expected to move into a second season. Now, the attention turns to the follow-up efforts to Reeves' first theatrical Caped Crusader film, which earned rave reviews upon its debut in 2022.

After James Gunn took the post of DC Studios co-CEO, he made it clear that The Batman - Part 2 was in no danger of being canceled and was being planned as an Elseworlds movie. However, since that time, updates on its production status have been few and far between.

The Batman - Part 2 Will Begin Production In 2025

DC Studios

Speaking with French outlet Technikart, Batman star Robert Pattinson offered a potential update on the timeframe for The Batman - Part 2's release.

When asked about his work on the upcoming sequel, Pattinson revealed that he will get to work on it after he works with Christopher Nolan on The Odyssey (which also features multiple MCU stars). More specifically, he hinted that this would come "at the end of the year" while noting he does not know much about the story:

"I’m going to shoot it after 'The Odyssey,' at the end of the year. I only have a vague idea of the script.

This lines up with a quote from director Matt Reeves, who told Deadline at the Golden Globes that shooting was lined up to begin before the end of 2025.

What To Expect From The Batman - Part 2

Story details have largely been kept under wraps for The Batman - Part 2, particularly with the start of production still being so far away. However, fans do already know about part of Bruce Wayne's story, as he will come into this sequel blaming himself for what happened with the Riddler in the first film.

Many also hope to see Barry Keoghan's Joker play a bigger role in the next movie after he showed up in the cell next to the Riddler in Arkham Asylum. Combine that with the Penguin's presence in Gotham, and there will be more than enough thrilling storylines to explore in the plot.

As for when it will be released, fans are likely to still be waiting for a fairly long time for Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight to return to the big screen.

Should filming begin at the end of this year for The Batman - Part 2, production will likely continue until at least midway into 2026, if not later. This would mean fans should not expect to see the film released before late 2026 at the earliest, if not sometime in early 2027.

Considering how many films in James Gunn's DC Universe are still working through challenges, it appears the studio wants to do everything it can to get this movie right. This is especially true for this franchise after The Batman became such a big hit three years ago financially and critically.

The Batman - Part 2 is currently due to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.