The Batman Part 2 Gets Reassuring Update From James Gunn

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn answered a major question about The Batman - Part 2 that concerned DC fans ahead of its debut. More than three years after The Batman became a huge success in theaters for Warner Bros., the franchise was confirmed to continue in an Elseworlds setting, but updates on its development have been few and far between.

James Gunn confirmed on social media that The Batman director Matt Reeves is still set to direct The Batman - Part 2. Rumors were floating online that Reeves had left the project due to behind-the-scenes issues with production, which have pushed the film's release date back numerous times.

A post from a fan on Threads questioned if Reeves was still in place to direct the Caped Crusader's sequel. Gunn bluntly replied, "Yes. Huh?," leaving no doubt that Reeves is still the man in charge of Robert Pattinson's second solo movie.

Reeves' work on the initial The Batman earned high praise from critics and fans, becoming one of the year's biggest successes in 2022. This news should come as a relief to viewers, who showered Reeves with compliments for his take on the world of Gotham and its heroes and villains.

Meanwhile, little is known about what will happen in The Batman - Part 2 ahead of its current October 1, 2027 release date. Reeves will be back to lead the way while Pattinson returns as the Caped Crusader and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, with most of the rest of the cast yet to be announced.

Will The Batman - Part 2 Live Up to the Original Movie?

The original Batman became a massive success in theaters, earning over $770 million at the global box office and still sitting with an 85% Tomatometer score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. As one of DC's biggest hits of the modern era, it's no surprise that fans expect a lot from Reeves and Pattinson's follow-up efforts.

Featuring classic Batman villains like the Joker and the Penguin, The Batman - Part 2 is expected to continue the Gotham-based story after the city was flooded and left in ruin. Add in Colin Farrell's highly acclaimed run as the titular character in The Penguin, and there is more than enough material for the sequel to explore.

Unfortunately, Reeves still seems far from having a script ready for The Batman - Part 2; the core story and narrative are still in the early stages of development.

Thankfully, Gunn's update confirmed the studio has no plans to move on from Reeves or cancel the movie, showing the team's faith in this Elseworlds-set universe. Should filming get underway later this year, as has been planned for some time, countless fans should still be eager to find out what Pattinson's Batman will have in store in 2027.