Season 5 of the animated Harley Quinn show just got an exciting update from its creator.

Season 4 ended its run on Max in September 2023, and it was renewed for Season 5 two months later.

Fans went a long time without any proper update until a recent official press release confirmed that it would be released before 2024 comes to a close.

Harley Quinn Season 5's Release Is Coming Soon

Harley Quinn

In an exclusive interview with The Direct’s Russ Milheim while speaking about his upcoming Kite Man: Hell Yeah! series, Harley Quinn series co-creator Dean Lorey gave an exciting update on when fans can see Season 5.

Lorey indicated that the Season 5 premiere will be "in the next few months:"

"I know it's before the end of the year. I don't remember the exact date yet. But I think it's in the next few months. I know that."

As for how Kite Man might connect to Season 5 of the flagship series, Lorey confirmed "Kite Man is not in Season 5," but that the spinoff series does lead into Harley's next adventure "in some interesting ways:"

"Kite-Man is not in Season 5 of 'Harley Quinn.' He's not… Look, he's above it. He's better… But I will say there are connections to 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 off of 'Kite-Man' Season 1. Kite-Man Season 1 leads into, in some interesting ways, 'Harley' Season 5."

[ The 10 Best Harley Quinn Show Episodes ]

When Will Harley Quinn Season 5 Release?

Dean Lorey’s update is promising, which should get fans excited for the show’s return sooner rather than later.

At the very least, it's probably safe to assume Harley Quinn won't debut while its spin-off series, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! It is airing episodes. Its first season will debut with two episodes on July 18 and release weekly through September 12.

One particularly fitting possible release for Harley Quinn Season 5 could be around the time of Joker: Folie à Deux, which hits theaters on October 4. That film also introduces another version of Harley to audiences, with Lady Gaga taking a crack at the role.

So, fans can reasonably expect Harley Quinn Season 5 to premiere on Max as early as September 2024 and as late as November.

As for what audiences can expect in Season 5, fans will finally get to see Harley’s new team in action: The Birds of Prey. In fact, the group will likely have their hands full, seeing as they’ll have an angry Nightwing hunting their leader.

Harley Quinn is now streaming on Max.

