The first reviews are in for DC's next animated TV series, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, which just premiered its first 2 episodes on Max!

The Harley Quinn spin-off has been a long time coming, centering on

Matt Oberg's kite-based supervillain as he runs the well-known Gotham City dive bar Noonan's.

The series comes to the Max streaming service on Thursday, July 18, sporting the signature R-rated humor and super-powered world seen in the mainline Harley Quinn show.

The Kite Man Reviews Are In

Warner Bros.

Critics shared their first thoughts and reviews of the hotly anticipated Kite Man: Hell Yeah! series.

Overall reactions appear mostly positive, with most calling the animated spin-off a worthy successor to Adult Swim and Max's Harley Quinn show, albeit with a few caveats that seem to hold it back.

Collider's Garrett Blaney wrote in his review that "despite a couple of bumps in the road," it is easy to forgive them when the series is making it audiences "[erupt] in laughter:"

"Despite a couple of bumps in the road that are easy to overlook when you’re erupting in laughter, 'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!' manages to conclude its story in a poignant manner, sending its several main characters on thoughtful journeys of growth and packing the story with laughs to earn its bid in the franchise. It’s a little disappointing that Kite Man’s journey is easily the weakest of the main characters, but it also serves as evidence that such a simple story (one that’s been seen time and time again) can still hold weight when it’s executed properly."

Alex Zalben from Comic Book Club was similarly positive, calling the show "a worthy successor to [Harley Quinn] that will have you giggling and wincing in equal measure:"

"Still, if you’re biding your time until 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 comes out, this is a worthy successor to the series that will have you giggling and wincing in equal measure. It may basically function as Harley Quinn Season 4.5; but it’s fun to hang out in this version of the DC Universe, so here’s hoping they get to continue 'Kite Man' with Season 5.5, too. Hell yeah."

Paste Magazine's Reuben Baron, pointed to how the series fails to reach the levels of critically beloved spin-offs like Amazon Prime Video's Gen V, but it is still a "funny side story" that "gets the job done:"

"When making a spinoff of a show that already covers a lot of ground, it can be hard to find a distinctive identity. In the R-rated superhero realm, 'Gen V' might be the best case scenario, fitting into the universe of The Boys while still offering something unique. 'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!' fails to reach that level, but then again, it’s not really trying to. As a less-ambitious but still funny sidestory for 'Harley Quinn,' it gets the job done. And I really liked the episode where Bane uses the ‘80s time-travel toilet."

"Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is legitimately a strong spinoff," Christopher Gallardo from The Hollywood Handle wrote in his review, positing that the series has "incredible potential to be one of DC Comics’ big successes:"

"'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!' is legitimately a strong spinoff, proving that the 'Harley Quinn' universe can definitely work with a series with heavy 'Peacemaker' vibes. This series definitely has incredible potential to be one of DC Comics’ big successes and, given how this entire animated franchise is going, it could keep going for years to come."

What to Take Away from Kite Man Reactions

Warner Bros.

For fans who have been waiting for Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, these reviews should signal mostly good news.

Thus far, the animated Harley Quinn universe has produced some of DC's most critically acclaimed fare in recent years.

While it seems Kite Man falls just short of that, it does look to keep up the fun, making for an entertaining distraction for fans between Harley Quinn seasons (read more about Harley Quinn Season 5 here).

No, this series is not going to change the world (at least if critics are to be believed) but it might be okay.

It is a low-stakes adventure packed with jokes that make it easy to forget any mistakes that could be present.

Of course, it has to be mentioned that the show does seem to have a bit of a voice-acting problem with big-name players like Kite Man looking to be one of the least interesting performances in this first season.

But this is not something that takes away from the entire cast. There are some standouts and with such a vast array of characters making their presence known, there are sure to be a few audiences can latch on to.

It is just a shame that the show's titular character does look to be one of the least interesting.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! debuted on Max Thursday, July 18.

