The Penguin Episode 3 features guest stars Anire Kim Amoda and Jose Guns Alvez as part of Victor Aguilar's (Rhenzy Feliz) past.

The latest episode of The Batman spin-off series unpacks Victor's past as it shows how Riddler's bomb that set off in the movie destroyed his family. Elsewhere, Oz engages in a temporary alliance with Sofia Falcone.

The Penguin Episode 3 premiered on HBO and Max on October 6. (read more about the cast of The Penguin Episode 2).

Every Main Cast Member of The Penguin Episode 3

Colin Farrell - Oz Cobb

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell is back to lead the cast of The Penguin as Oz Cobb.

Oz continues his ways as a terrible person and a grand scheme to gain Sofia Falcone's trust while he sneakily stabs her in the back as he plays two sides in the budding gang war between the Falcones and the Maronis.

In Episode 3, "Bliss," Oz teams up with Sofia to make an alliance with the Triad crime syndicate to sell new drugs known as Bliss, a pill used by Arkham inmates to escape from reality.

Oz also has an intense conversation with Victor about his future.

Farrell previously appeared as John Sugar in Sugar, Detective Ray Velcoro in True Detective, and Jerry in Fright Night.

Cristin Milioti - Sofia Falcone

Cristin Milioti

Cristin Milioti plays Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone who wants to takeover the crime empire from her uncle, Luca, after the death of her father in The Batman.

The Penguin Episode 3 sees Sofia ordering Oz to find a distributor to sell new drugs while there is clear tension (not the good kind) between the pair as the trust between them slowly crumbles.

Still, Sofia works side by side with Oz to unearth Viti's betrayal to Luca after they caught him sleeping with his wife.

Milioti is best known for playing Tracy McConnell (aka the mother) in the comedy series, How I Met Your Mother.

The actress also starred in The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo, and Palm Springs.

Michael Kelly - Johnny Viti

Michael Kelly

Man of Steel star Michael Kelly reprises his role as Johnny Viti in The Penguin Episode 3. The character is the underboss of the Falcone Crime Syndicate

After discovering that someone from the Falcone family is seemingly under the heels of betrayal, Viti decides to place the whole family into lockdown and he even gives Sofia a deadline to go to Italy for her own safety.

Later in the episode, Viti's affair with Luca's wife, Tina, takes the spotlight as Oz and Sofia catch them before having sex. This revelation prompts Viti to help the pair in calling Feng Zhao to back them up in their plan to takeover the Falcone crime family.

Kelly's notable credits include Special Ops: Lioness and Jack Ryan.

Rhenzy Feliz - Victor Aguilar

Rhenzy Feliz

Rhenzy Feliz is back as Victor Aguilar, Oz's new apprentice whose backstory is unpacked in The Penguin Episode 3.

It is revealed that Victor lost his family when The Riddler bombed the city in The Batman and he is still reeling from it.

Victor is also at a crossroads when it comes to leaving Oz to be with his girlfriend, Graciela. He is unsure about departing because he is in the midst of embracing the dark side as he continues to ally himself with Oz.

The actor is known for his roles in Runaways, Teen Wolf, and The Tender Bar.

Carmen Ejogo - Eve Karlo

Carmen Ejogo

Carmen Ejogo plays Eve Karlo, a sex worker and Oz's love interest in The Penguin.

In Episode 3, Eve helps Oz and Sofia sell their new drug, Bliss, inside the club.

Ejogo has credits in Selma, It Comes at Night, and Your Honor.

Anire Kim Amoda - Graciela

Anire Kim Amoda

Anire Kim Amoda makes her DC debut as Graciela in The Penguin.

Graciela is Victor's girlfriend who offers him a fresh start after the chaotic events of Riddler's bombing by leaving Gotham altogether.

The Penguin is Amoda's first major acting credit.

Jose Guns Alves - Juan Aguilar

Jose Guns Alves

Jose Guns Alves guest stars as Juan Aguilar, Victor's father who died from Riddler's bombing of Gotham City.

Alves has over 80 credits, with roles in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Billions, and CODA.

Rocky Vega - Alma Aguilar

Rocky Vega

Rocky Vega briefly appears as Alma Aguilar, Victor's sister who also met her demise during the bombing.

Vega has credits in The Equalizer, New Amsterdam, and Reality Sets In.

Shirley Roeca - Elena Aguilar

Shirley Roeca

Elena Aguilar (played by Shirley Roeca) is Victor's mother who also died during the tragic events.

Roeca starred in And Just Like That..., Orange Is the New Black, and Space Cadet.

Robert Lee Leng - Link Tsai

Robert Lee Leng

Robert Lee Leng is part of The Penguin Episode 3's cast as Link Tsai, the deputy of the Triad crime syndicate who doesn't trust Oz and Sofia due to the sins of Carmine Falcone.

Oz and Sofia speak with Link to tell them about their plan to take over the Falcone crime family, but he doesn't believe unless someone credible backs them up.

Leng's major credits include Law & Order: Organized Crime, Naked Singularity, and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.

François Chau - Feng Zhao

François Chau

François Chau appears as Feng Zhao, the head of the Triad whom Oz and Sofia meet for a potential distribution deal for their new drug, The Bliss.

Chau is known for his work on Rescue Dawn, Lost, and The Tick.

Tess Soltau - Tina

Tess Soltau

Tess Soltau stars as Tina, Luca Falcone's wife who is caught having an affair with Johnny Viti.

Soltau starred in Paterno, True Detective, and The Good Fight.

Tyler Bunch - Trey Bloom

Tyler Bunch

Tyler Bunch appears as Trey Bloom, Sofia Falcone's chemist who is overseeing the production of The Bliss.

Bunch can be seen in The Other Two, Uncoupled, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Shohreh Aghdashloo - Nadia Maroni

Shohreh Aghdashloo

Shohreh Aghdashloo shows up as Nadia Maroni in the final moments of The Penguin Episode 3 to ambush Oz and Sofia outside the club. Nadia is Salvatore Maroni's wife.

Aghdashloo's notable credits include The Expanse, 24, and Star Trek Beyond.

New episodes of The Penguin premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.