Con O'Neill, who played Gotham City Police Department Chief Bock in The Batman, returns in The Penguin Episode 5.

The latest episode, "Homecoming," showcases a seismic shift in power as it unveils the ramifications of Oz's betrayal of Sofia Falcone and her deadly revenge against her own family.

The Penguin Episode 5 premiered on Max and HBO on October 20.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in The Penguin Episode 5

Colin Farrell - Oz Cobb

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell returns as Oz Cobb in The Penguin Episode 5, "Homecoming."

After his cover was blown thanks to the Maronis in The Penguin Episode 4, Oz now plots his next move, considering that Sofia Falcone is now aware that he is the one who killed her brother, Alberto.

Oz orders Vic to protect his mother while he makes a big move by killing Nadia and Taj Maroni to further dial up the conflict with Salvatore Maroni and take over Gotham.

Elsewhere, he also creates a new base of operations located in an abandoned trolley station underground.

Farrell is known for his roles as John Sugar in Sugar, Detective Ray Velcoro in True Detective, and Jerry in Fright Night.

Cristin Milioti - Sofia Falcone

Cristin Milioti

After The Penguin Episode 4 finally revealed why Sofia Falcone was imprisoned in Arkham, Cristin Milioti returns as the prodigal daughter of the Falcone family.

Sofia is enraged over the fact that Oz betrayed her again after killing her brother and she starts to make big moves to seek revenge against her former driver and ally.

She tortures Johnny Viti in the early moments of the episode before announcing to the remaining goons and underlings of the Falcone family that her previous namesake is no more. Instead, she wants everyone in Gotham to know that there is a new crime family in town: the Gigante (named after her mother's surname).

Sofia also makes an uneasy alliance with Salvatore Maroni, mainly because they have one common yet dangerous enemy: The Penguin.

The actress also starred in The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo, and Palm Springs.

Michael Kelly - Johnny Viti

Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly is back as Johnny Viti, the underboss of the Falcone Crime Syndicate whom Sofia spared in the final moments of The Penguin Episode 4, "Cent'anni," after she killed everyone but him and her niece, Gia, in the Falcone family tree.

In The Penguin Episode 5, Viti reveals the truth to Sofia, telling her that her mother was about to leave Carmine during the night of her death. Viti argues with Sofia to let him help her now, an act that he wasn't able to do to her mother in the past.

However, Sofia killed Viti during the grand family meeting after interrupting her speech.

Kelly's notable credits include Special Ops: Lioness and Jack Ryan. He also starred in the DCEU's Man of Steel.

Rhenzy Feliz - Victor Aguilar

Rhenzy Feliz

Rhenzy Feliz reprises his role as Victor Aguilar, Oz's new apprentice and loyal ally who helps him protect what he truly loves in The Penguin Episode 5.

Victor is tasked to keep Oz's mother from harm, especially now that Sofia and Salvatore Maroni are out for blood against those who are close to him.

He manages to move Oz's mom out of her home and bring her to Crown Point (a location he deemed Sofia and Sal won't dare to look).

At the end of the episode, Vic also helps Oz establish a new base of operations underground.

The actor is known for his roles in Runaways, Teen Wolf, and The Tender Bar.

Con O'Neill - GCPD Chief Mackenzie Bock

Con O'Neill

Con O'Neill makes his The Penguin debut as GCPD Chief Mackenzie Bock. The character first made an appearance in The Batman as the chief of police who is not a fan of the Dark Knight patrolling the streets of Gotham.

In the latest episode, Chief Bock appears at the Falcone mansion to ask Sofia some questions about her family's demise.

She tells him that Luca and Viti were fighting over the former's wife, Tina, implying that this is where the killing started (which of course is a lie).

Sofia then taunts Bock of mocking her family's death.

O'Neill is part of the cast of Our Flag Means Death, Nolly, and Without Sin.

Aria Shahghasemi - Taj

Aria Shahghasemi

After making his debut as part of the cast of The Penguin Episode 2, Aria Shahghasemi returns as Taj Maroni, Sal and Nadja's spoiled son.

Oz uses Taj as bait to lure out Nadia Maroni, telling her to bring him the Bliss (the mushroom-infused drugs) in exchange for her son.

Shahghasemi's most recognizable role is playing Landon Kirby in Legacies. The actor also starred in Corellion, The Originals, and No Alternative.

Clancy Brown - Salvatore Maroni

Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown is back as Salvatore Maroni, Carmine Falcone's longtime rival who has business to settle with Oz after killing his son and wife: Taj and Nadia.

Salvatore finally escapes from prison in The Penguin Episode 5 after defeating one of Oz's men who is disguised as a Blackgate prison guard.

While hiding out in a remote cabin, Sal gets confronted by Sofia and this is where the pair strike an unexpected alliance to take down Oz and rule Gotham.

Brown is known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption, Gen V, and Billions.

Shohreh Aghdashloo - Nadia Maroni

Shohreh Aghdashloo

Nadia Maroni (played by Shohreh Aghdashloo) is Sal's wife who takes the Bliss to Oz in exchange for her son, Taj.

Oz betrays her by killing them both, much to Sal Maroni's dismay. This serves as Oz's act of revenge after Nadia reveals his true allegiance to Sofia.

Aghdashloo can be seen in The Expanse, 24, and Star Trek Beyond.

Kenzie Grey - Gia

Kenzie Grey

Kenzie Grey briefly returns as Gia Viti, Carla and Johnny's daughter whom Sofia spares from the deadly poisoning incident inside the Falcone mansion.

The character made her debut as part of the cast in The Penguin Episode 4.

The Penguin is Grey's first major on-screen acting credit.

Carmen Ejogo - Eve Karlo

Carmen Ejogo

Carmen Ejogo's Eve Karlo is a sex worker and one of Oz's longtime allies.

In The Penguin Episode 5, Eve's apartment is being used by Oz and his men to keep Taj Maroni while they wait for Nadia's response.

After everything goes haywire, Oz asks Eve to move in with him in Crown Point since he is aware that her life is in danger. She declines the offer, though, since she believes that she will only hold him back.

Ejogo is known for her work in Selma, It Comes at Night, and Your Honor.

Deidre O'Connell - Francis Cobb

Deidre O'Connell

Deidre O'Connell plays Oz Cobb's mother, Francis, who suffers from an extreme case of dementia.

Francis agrees to come with Vic to Crown Point as a way to keep her safe from Oz's enemies.

O'Connell appeared in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Hearts in Atlantis, and Secondhand Lions.

Theo Rossi - Dr. Julian Rush

Theo Rossi

Theo Rossi plays Dr. Julian Rush, Sofia's therapist from Arkham who continues to serve as her loyal ally amid the chaos within her family.

Julian agrees to join Sofia in building her new empire, making him a strong contributor to the newly-formed Gigante crime family.

Rossi has credits in Sons of Anarchy, Army of the Dead, and Luke Cage.

Jared Abrahamson - Squid

Jared Abrahamson

Jared Abrahamson appears as Squid, a local drug dealer who utilizes all the remaining valuable resources of Crown Point to start his own mini empire.

Abrahamson can be seen in American Animals, Hello Destroyer, and Travelers.

Here are the other cast members of The Penguin Episode 5:

Hunter Emery - Leo

Mershad Torabi - Farhad

Daren Donofrio - Blackgate guard

Baron Carr - Blackgate guard

Manoli Ioannidis - El Jefe

Alexis Nicole Smith - Social Worker

New episodes of The Penguin premiere every Sunday on Max and HBO at 9 p.m. ET.