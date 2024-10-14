Sofia Falcone's 'Cent'anni' line packed a lot of meaning, setting up the epic ending to The Penguin Episode 4.

While, thus far in the DC Comics HBO series, Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone has been depicted as this criminal mastermind, having served a decade in Arkham Asylum, Episode 4 decided to give audiences a peek into what happened to get her locked away.

It turns out that her quest for revenge goes a lot deeper than finding the killer behind her brother's murder.

Sofia was framed by her own father after asking a few too many questions. She ended the latest episode by getting in the driver's seat and firmly putting her foot on the neck of the Falcone family.

What Does 'Cent'anni' Mean in The Penguin?

At the end of The Penguin Episode 4, Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone used a phrase packed full of meaning: "Cent'anni' (which also happened to be the episode's name).

The latest episode of the hit HBO drama explored what happened to Milioti's DC crimelord before the series events, following her as she was forced into Arkham Asylum for crimes she did not commit.

This origin story of sorts was end-capped, jumping back into the show's present timeline with Sofia taking a stand in front of the entire Falcone family.

Barging in and upsetting a family dinner, Milioti's Penguin character gave a rousing speech, breaking down what the people sitting at that table put her through, with everyone providing support for her now-dead father, Carmine Falcone, despite him putting her behind bars for crimes he committed.

She then ended this rousing speech with a simple "Cent'anni," putting her glass down and carrying out a plan to gas and, presumably, kill the entire Falcone crime family.

"Cent'anni" is an Italian phrase used in settings such as a mid-dinner toast, translating literally to "a hundred years." It is often a parlance to spread good omens, meaning "may you live 100 years," offering someone good tidings and a fruitful future.

When Sofia uses it, it is almost ironic, knowing she is about to kill everyone at that table (aside from Kenzie Grey and Michael Kelly's Gia and Johnny Viti).

Milioti's character almost uses it as a goodbye, something innocuous enough that she does not tip her hand to anyone in the room (read more about The Penguin Episode 4 cast here).

This "Cent'anni" may be Sofia saying it herself, knowing she is about to finally topple over the first domino to bring her family's entire criminal empire down.

With this move to kill the Falcone dons, Sofia has, at least in her mind, ensured that she may "live 100 years," seeing the move as a personal good omen. Undoubtedly, the "Cent'anni" speech is just the beginning of Sofia's grand plan.

The Penguin continues on HBO and Max, with new episodes released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.