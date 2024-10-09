A new teaser for The Penguin revealed why Sofia Falcone was in Arkham Asylum.

Sofia Falcone, played by Cristin Milioti, was first introduced in the new Max series. Following the death of her father (Carmine Falcone, who isn't the only recast character in The Penguin), in The Batman, Sofia enters the scene ready to take on the empire he left behind.

However, before the show's events, she was imprisoned. While people have casually called her "The Hangman," the details of her crimes haven't been fully explored yet.

Sofia Falcone's Arkham-Level Allegations

In the new teaser for The Penguin Episode 4, a brief shot highlights a newspaper clipping calling Sofia "The Hangman" while also noting that she "string[ed] up seven women," which ultimately led to her getting sent to Arkham State Hospital aka Arkham Asylum.

Max

Some photos of the victims can also be glimpsed.

Max

The moment Sofia Falcone gets arrested will also be featured in the episode, and it surprises Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb (who remains a terrible person, as the actor himself previously explained).

Max

Clearly, Sofia doesn't take the turn of events well, as she can be seen having a mental breakdown in her Arkham Asylum uniform.

Max

The full video preview can be seen here:

Why Did Sofia Falcone Kill Those Women?

One thing to notice is how distressed Sofia Falcone appears during most of the promotional footage. There are two ways to interpret that.

The first is that Sofia is a mentally compromised individual on the brink of a mental break who has done some terrible things. The second is that she's innocent and has no idea what's happening to her.

Sofia Falcone is also a killer known as The Hangman in the comics, but there is a crucial difference between the two.

In the comics, Sofia initially targeted members of the police force. In The Penguin, her MO seems more targeted at women–a questionable adjustment that surely means something more.

At the very least, by the end of Episode 4, fans should have a better picture of Sofia Falcone's backstory.

New episodes of The Penguin stream on Max and air on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.