The Penguin Episode 2 adds Theo Rossi from Sons of Anarchy and Craig Walker from Law & Order to its massive cast.

"Inside Man" continues Oswald "Oz" Cobb's grand plan to take over the Falcone empire by playing in two sides of the looming gang war while Sofia Falcone tries to find out who killed her brother.

The Penguin Episode 2 premiered on Max on September 29.

Every Main Cast Member of The Penguin Episode 2

Colin Farrell - Oz Cobb

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell is back to lead the cast of The Penguin as Oswald "Oz" Cobb.

After killing Alberto Falcone in cold blood and giving fans a sneak peek of the origins of Oswald Cobb's limp in The Penguin Episode 1, Oz is back to do his dirty deeds as he tries to take over the Falcone empire (and Gotham's crime underbelly as a whole) from the inside.

Playing two sides of the war is risky since his cover is almost blown when the Maroni's supposed takeover of the Falcone's Drop transport goes sideways.

Elsewhere, Oz continues to mentor Victor Aguilar as his young protégé while he plays mind games with Sofia Falcone.

Farrell is best known as John Sugar in Sugar, Detective Ray Velcoro in True Detective, and Jerry in Fright Night.

Cristin Milioti - Sofia Falcone

Cristin Milioti

Cristin Milioti reprises her role as Sofia Falcone, Carmine Falcone's daughter. She is primed to take her father's previous position but is still reeling from the loss of her brother, Alberto.

Amid her grieving period, Sofia is trying to find her brother's killer and a potential traitor within the confines of the Falcone residence. She is also dealing with horrible nightmares tied to her past in Arkham Asylum.

How I Met Your Mother fans may recognize Milioti for playing Tracy McConnell (aka the mother) in the comedy series. The actress also appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo, and Palm Springs.

James Madio - Milos Grapa

James Madio

James Madio plays Milos Grapa, the consigliere of the Falcone Crime Syndicate and Carmine's former bodyguard.

In The Penguin Episode 2, Milos confronts Sofia's bodyguard for keeping a secret about the kidnapping of one of Maroni's men (Ervad) during Alberto Falcone's funeral. This confrontation is the only opening Oz needs to kill Ervad to stop him from ratting him out.

Madio has credits in The Featherweight, The Offer, and Basketball Diaries.

Scott Cohen - Luca Falcone

Scott Cohen

Scott Cohen stars as Luca Falcone, Carmine's brother and the family's de facto leader after the two recent deaths within his circle.

Despite his leadership, Episode 2 implies that Luca will not receive a vote of confidence since everyone sees him as weak.

He also tells Sofia that if a rat is inside the family, punishing that traitor will be up to him.

Cohen previously appeared in The 10th Kingdom, Love & Other Drugs, and The Girls on the Bus.

Carmen Ejogo - Eve Karlo

Carmen Ejogo

Carmen Ejogo returns as Eve Karlo, a sex worker romantically entangled with Oz.

After helping Oz with an alibi in Episode 1 to clear his name from Alberto's murder, Eve attends Oz's party as her way of saying thank you to him and her fellow sex workers.

Ejogo can be seen in Selma, It Comes at Night, and Your Honor.

Rhenzy Feliz - Victor Aguilar

Rhenzy Feliz

Rhenzy Feliz brings Victor Aguilar to life in the world of The Penguin.

Victor is Oz's new apprentice, and the ruthless mob boss seems to have a soft spot for the kid.

The Penguin Episode 2 sees Victor planting the stolen family jewels from the Falcone in Vitri's car as part of Oz's plan to frame him for Alberto's murder. However, the plan backfires since Victor is almost caught.

The actor has credits in Runaways, Teen Wolf, and The Tender Bar.

Michael Kelly - Johnny Viti

Michael Kelly

Joining the cast of The Penguin's Episode 2 is Man of Steel star Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti.

Viti is the underboss of the Falcone Crime Syndicate and Carmine's nephew.

While trying to find a fall guy for Alberto's murder, Oz decides to pin the blame on Viti. However, a last-minute hitch goes sideways, prompting him to kill the supposed whistleblower instead.

Kelly's notable credits include Special Ops: Lioness and Jack Ryan.

Clancy Brown - Salvatore Maroni

Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown appears as a recast version of Gotham's Salvatore Maroni in The Penguin, Falcone's rival in the crime underworld who is waging war while behind bars.

Salvatore works side by side with Oz to defeat the Falcone family from the inside. He is still mad at Oz, though, for blaming the Maroni family for Alberto's death.

Brown is known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption, Gen V, and Billions.

Shohreh Aghdashloo - Nadia Maroni

Shohreh Aghdashloo

Shohreh Aghdashloo is part of The Penguin Episode 2's cast as Nadia Maroni, Salvatore's wife.

Nadia appears to like the idea of Sal teaming up with someone like Oz since she believes they can make him submit soon.

She is also responsible for telling Oz about one of their men being kidnapped, jeopardizing Penguin's cover.

Aghdashloo can be seen in The Expanse, 24, and Star Trek Beyond.

Michael Zegen - Alberto Falcone

Michael Zegen

Michael Zegen plays Alberto Falcone, Carmine's son and Sofia's sister who was brutally killed by Oz in the opening moments of Episode 1.

In the comics, Alberto Falcone is known as DC's Holiday Killer, a villain whose modus operandi involves killing various targets on different holidays every month.

While he is dead in The Batman universe, Alberto appears during flashbacks and visions tied to Sofia's nightmares.

Zegen appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Boardwalk Empire, and The Walking Dead.

Berto Colón - Castillo

Berto Colón

Berto Colón stars as Castillo, Sofia Falcone's bodyguard and right-hand man who is eventually framed by Oz for murdering Maroni's supposed whistleblower, essentially manipulating everyone by seeing him as a traitor.

He gets shot on the spot by Luca as a sign of dominance over the others.

Colón has credits in Conviction, Orange is the New Black, and Power Book II: Ghost.

Theo Rossi - Julian Rush

Theo Rossi

Theo Rossi plays Julian Rush, Sofia's psychiatrist who facilitates a weird hypnosis therapy that unpacks nightmarish visions for his patient.

Rossi is known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy, Army of the Dead, and Luke Cage.

Aria Shahghasemi - Taj

Aria Shahghasemi

Aria Shahghasemi's Taj is Salvatore Maroni's son who attends the meeting with Oz during the start of Episode 2.

Shahghasemi's most recognizable role is playing Landon Kirby in Legacies. The actor also starred in Corellion, The Originals, and No Alternative.

Deirdre O'Connell - Francis Cobb

Deirdre O'Connell

Deirdre O'Connell stars as Francis Cobb, Oz's mother who is suffering from a severe case of dementia.

O'Connell appeared in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Hearts in Atlantis, and Secondhand Lions.

Craig Walker - Detective Wise

Craig Walker

Craig Walker is back as Detective Wise, a detective of the Gotham Police Department (GCPD) who works for Carmine Falcone.

Detective Wise proves his loyalty to Sofia and the Falcone family after finding a way to get ahold of one of Salvatore Maroni's men for questioning.

Walker has credits in Law & Order, Kaleidoscope, and The Cobbler.

New episodes of The Penguin premiere every Sunday on HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET.