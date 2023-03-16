Robert Pattinson’s Batman Universe Just Cast DC’s ‘Holiday Killer’

The spin-off of Robert Pattinson's The Batman, The Penguin, casted Gotham City's infamous 'Holiday Killer'.

While fans might have to wait a good bit before getting another adventure with the Dark Knight on screen, they'll at least be able to take in Colin Farrell's upcoming streaming series in the meantime.

The Penguin just began production and will follow the titular villain as he quickly rises through the ranks of Gotham's underground crime world after the arrest of Carmine Falcone. This new story even looks like it could be R-rated.

Now, a newly announced member of the show's cast revealed one of the threats that Oswald Cobblepot will be facing.

The Penguin Casts the Holiday Killer

Michael Zegen

Variety revealed that HBO Max's The Penguin brought Michael Zegen aboard as Alberto Falcone in The Batman spin-off.

Alberto is the son of John Turturro's Carmine Falcone from Matt Reeves' bat-based blockbuster. He is also the brother of Sofia Falcone, who will be played by Cristin Milioti in the series.

The character is also known as the Holiday Killer in the comics, as he targets various gangsters in Gotham on different holidays every month. It's not known if his villain will be going up against Robert Pattinson's Batman at any point.

DC

Zegen is also known for his roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Boardwalk Empire, and The Walking Dead.

Additionally, alongside Zegen, The Penguin cast both James Madio and Scott Cohen. Details of their roles were not released.

The Holiday Killer Targets Gotham

The Holiday Killer is best known for his role in the fan-favorite storyline, Batman: The Long Halloween, - a comic that was rumored to be adapted into Matt Reeves' latest DC film. While that didn't end up happening, there's still plenty of inspiration to be found in Robert Pattinson's first adventure as the Dark Knight.

The real question is, could this villain go on past this series to play a part in The Batman 2 or any other future stories in Matt Reeves' world? It's hard to say, especially since the bad guy isn't quite an A-lister and likely wouldn't be among the first options who would be considered.

Either way, it sounds like he'll play a key role in The Penguin. And who knows, perhaps Robert Pattinson's Batman will show his face in the show, and the two could end up coming toe-toe-toe.

The Penguin is set to air on HBO Max, but there's no official premiere window. However, a late 2023 or early 2024 debut could be a good guess.