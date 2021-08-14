Robert Pattinson's The Batman Receives Box Set to Promote Movie's Comic Inspirations

Now that The Suicide Squad is finally out in the world the next big DC project that fans have to look forward to is The Batman.

Matt Reeves is not the first director to take a shot at the iconic comic book character, but his Batman film certainly looks different from any that have come before it. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role as Bruce Wayne alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Paul Dano as the Riddler.

The Batman received its first trailer at DC Fandome last year. It treated fans to a gritty and suspenseful vision of Batman, taking place in his early years. While there are still many months to go until The Batman releases in March 2022, there are a few ways fans can prepare themselves for the new Batman film.

THE BATMAN RECEIVES NEW DC COMIC BOOK BOX SET

A new issue of the DC Connect Magazine reveals some of DC Comics' new solicitations for release later this year. One of these is a new comic box set featuring the Batman storylines that inspired Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman.

The box set includes softcover editions of Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman Ego and Other Tails, and Batman: Year One.

DC

The Batman Box Set goes on sale from March 1, 2022.

COMIC INSPIRATIONS OF ROBERT PATTINSON'S BATMAN

With the theatrical release of The Batman still some time away, little is known about the film's plot. This comic box set does give a few hints of what fans can expect from the new film.

Batman: Year One is a pivotal comic storyline showing Batman's first year of crime-fighting and his growing partnership with Gotham police officer Jim Gordon. Batman: The Long Halloween continues this storyline as Batman tracks down a serial killer who murders people on significant holidays. Batman: Ego explores the psychological aspects of the split between the personas of Bruce Wayne and Batman.

It's unclear how faithful The Batman will be to these comic inspirations. Set photos have already revealed some Halloween-clad characters, which is sure to be a reference to The Long Halloween. Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin also hinted that the Robert Pattinson-led film will explore Bruce Wayne's trauma which lines up with the themes of Batman Ego.

Regardless of how The Batman juggles these three iconic comic books, putting them all together is sure to make for one hell of a film.