FX's thrilling espionage-based drama is back for Season 2, bringing back stars like Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow along with it.

The Old Man follows a man on the run, as Jeff Bridges' former CIA agent Dan Chasew is thrust back into the life he thought he left behind long ago with the country he thought he was sworn to protect now chasing him across the globe.

Season 1 debuted back in 2022, earning widespread critical acclaim. Now, more than two years later, Season 2 has kicked on FX, treating fans to even more of its signature globe-trotting drama.

Every Main Character and Actor in The Old Man Season 2

Jeff Bridges - Dan Chase

The Old Man

Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges leads The Old Man, as its titular geriatric. Bridges plays Dan Chase, a former CIA operative, who after years of living off the grids in the Virginia wilderness is forced back into his life of international espionage.

Chase has lived a life of relative tranquility for decades, but discovered in Season 1 that the FBI may want both him and his family dead, thanks to the secrets that lie within his well-hardened head. This sent him on a journey across the world, as he sought to clear his name and protect those he holds dear.

Bridges has been a mainstay in Hollywood since the early 1980s, best known for his work in films like True Grit, The Big Lebowski, and Iron Man.

John Lithgow - Harold Harper

The Old Man

John Lithgow brings to life the pseudo-antagonist of The Old Man, playing FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper.

Since the beginning of the hit FX series, Lithgow's government employee has been on the hunt for Bridges' Dan Chase, as he hopes to track the former CIA operative down and question him about a target from his past.

Lithgow's previous credits include The World According to Garp, Cliffhanger, and Love Is Strange.

Alia Shawkat - Angela Adams

The Old Man

Angela Adams (played by Alia Shawkat) is a former FBI agent and the daughter of Bridges' Dan Chase.

During Season 1, Shawkat's character was used as a pawn to draw Dan out of his hole, as he was deceived to think a young female FBI agent had his daughter in custody. It was eventually revealed though that the FBI agent and his daughter were one and the same.

Shawkat can also be seen in Arrested Development, Whip It, and The To Do List.

Gbenga Akinnagbe - Julian Carson

The Old Man

Gbenga Akinnagbe reprises his role in The Old Man Season 2, bringing Julian Carson to life yet again. Julian is another special ops agent who was brought in to help track down and capture Dan Chase in Season 1.

Akinnagbe previously appeared in The Taking of Pelham 123, The Savages, and Edge of Darkness.

Amy Brenneman - Zoe McDonald

The Old Man

Amy Benneman's Zoe McDonald had her hands full last season, being an everyday landlady who got pulled into Dan Chase's world as she discovered the true nature of who her tenant was. This sent her and Chase around the world in a game of cat-and-mouse with the FBI.

Brenneman's other work includes Judging Amy, Heat, and Fear.

Jacqueline Antaramian - Khadija

The Old Man

After making a brief appearance in Season 1, Khadija (played by Jacqueline Antaramian) is back for Season 2. Khadija is the daughter of the Faraz Hamzads who is doing everything to protect her family and her middle-eastern small town.

Antaramian may be familiar to fans of American Gods, Succession, and Homeland.

Navid Negahban - Faraz Hamzad

The Old Man

Navid Negahban plays Faraz Hamzad a community leader in Afghanistan who has a mysterious past with Dan Chase and the American government.

Negahban has also been in Disney's live-action Aladdin, Homeland, and Charlie Wilson's War.

Artur Zai Barrera - Omar

The Old Man

Artur Zai Barrera joins Season 2 of The Old Man as Omar. Omar is a local contact for Dan and Harold working in the Middle East, with a specialization in the comings and goings of the local Taliban sect.

Barrera's other work includes NCIS, Magnum P.I., and FBI: Most Wanted.

Amir Malaklou - Tarik

The Old Man

Amir Malaklou brings to life Tarik in Season 2, another local Afghani that crosses paths with Jeff Bridges' Dan Chase on his international conquest. Tarik is a member of the small community under the protection of Faraz.

Malakou is best known for appearances in The Endgame, Evil, and Viper Club.

Jessica Harper - Cheryl

The Old Man

Cheryl (played by Jessica Harper) is the wife of John Lithgow's Harold Harper, making her first appearance in the series in Season 2.

Harper has previously taken roles in Suspiria, Shock Treatment, and Minority Report.

The Old Man Season 2 continues with new episodes airing on FX on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.