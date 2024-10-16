FBI: Most Wanted is back for its 2024 season, reintroducing audiences to its lovable cast of characters.

Spun off the uber-popular FBI series (whose new season is set to debut in the same week as Most Wanted's), Most Wanted regales audiences with the life and times of those working in the FBI's New York Fugitive Task Force.

The series follows the team as they deal with their internal personal drama and chase down dangerous criminals on the FBI's notorious most wanted list.

Every Main Character & Actor in FBI: Most Wanted

Shantel VanSanten - Special Agent Nina Chase

After debuting in FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, Shantel VanSanten's Special Agent Nina Chase became a full-time cast member starting with Season 5.

Agent Chase is the newest member of the Fugitive Task Force (FTF). She arrives in New York after spending most of her career working deep undercover at the FBI's Houston field office.

Outside the FBI franchise, Vansenten has also appeared in The Final Destination, For All Mankind, and The Flash TV show (in which Shantel VanSanten played one of two major Arrowverse roles that would be recast in The Flash movie).

Dylan McDermott - Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott

Dylan McDermott takes on leading duties in FBI: Most Wanted's 2024 season as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott. Agent Scott arrived on the scene in Most Wanted Season 3, taking over duties as one of the FTF's leading officers.

Agent Scott joined the New York team after a stint at the FTF's Las Vegas office. He is known for his stunning Alfa Romeo convertible and is a born-and-bred New Yorker who loves being back in the city.

McDermott is best known for starring in hits like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Practise, and Steel Magnolias.

Edwin Hodge - Special Agent Ray Cannon

Appearing in the series since Season 4, Edwin Hodge brings to life Special Agent Ray Cannon. Cannon was transferred to Remy Scott's FTF team after working in the FBI's Albany, New York violent crime unit.

This young FBI agent has always known he wanted to work for the Berueau, trying to follow in the footsteps of his much-decorated former FBI agent father.

Hodge can also be seen in The Purge franchise, The Tomorrow War, and Big Momma's House.

Keisha Castle-Hughes - Special Agent Hana Gibson

Keisha Castle-Hughes' Special Agent Hana Gibson is one of the few Most Wanted cast members who has been with the series since the beginning.

This spunky, cowboy boot-wearing FBI analyst is a valuable member of the FTF team. She works on the back end of almost every case and provides the rest of the team with sensitive data to bring some of America's most dangerous criminals to justice.

Castle-Hughes' is probably best known for her work as the Queen of Naboo in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, but she can also be seen in The Nativity Story and Whale Rider.

Susan Misner - Abby Deaver

Susan Misner's Abby Deaver returns to guest star in the Season 6 premiere.

Deaver is a Missouri defense lawyer whose client on death row becomes the center of the FTF's latest case.

Misner's other credits include Chicago, The Forgotten, and Person of Interest.

Alana De La Garza - Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille

Every office has a big boss, and Alana De La Garza's Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, is that of FBI: Most Wanted.

Agent Catille helps run the FTF field office in New York, having been a part of the series since its inception. While she has been mostly portrayed as being no-nonsense at work, her team members have melted her cold, icy heart at times throughout the series.

De La Garza previously appeared in 85 episodes of Law & Order (which just returned for its 2024 season), Smallville, and the mainline FBI series.

New episodes of FBI: Most Wanted debut on Tuesdays starting October 15 at 10 p.m. ET before streaming the next day on Paramount+.