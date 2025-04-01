FBI Season 7 Episode 16 Cast & Guest Stars (Pictures) - Emily Alabi, Bryan Manley Davis & More In 'Covered'

FBI Season 7, Episode 16, "Covered," introduces several undercover agents and potential suspects played by guest stars Bryan Fitzgerald, Bryan Manley Davis, and Emily Alabi.

The new episode of CBS' crime drama series revolves around the team in a race against time to save lives after discovering that several undercover agents' identities have been compromised due to a data breach.

FBI Season 7 Episode 16 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star (Names & Pictures)

Gabriel Lopez - Janitor

Gabriel Lopez appears as a janitor in FBI Season 7, Episode 16.

Lopez also appeared in The First Purge, Bright, and Jessica Jones.

Hunter Emery - Dennis Brady

Hunter Emery

Hunter Emery stars as Dennis Brady, a mid-level enforcer of a crime family who killed Special Agent Gavin Rice.

Emery has credits in Orange is the New Black, the cast of The Penguin Episode 5, and Hightown.

Bryan Fitzgerald - Special Agent Gavin Rice

Bryan Fitzgerald

Bryan Fitzgerald portrays Special Agent Gavin Rice, an undercover agent who was killed in action after his cover was blown.

Fitzgerald previously starred in American Rust, 13 Reasons Why, and What Breaks the Ice.

Bryan Manley Davis - Curtis Swan

Bryan Manley Davis

Bryan Manley Davis joins the cast of FBI Season 7, Episode 16 as Curtis Swan, a suspect who has a booklet full of details about undercover agents that is being sold in the black market.

Davis' other feature credits include being part of the cast of Blue Bloods Season 14, The Dead Girl in Apartment 03, and A Crime to Remember.

Mike Bash - Dylan McElvie

Mike Bash & Emily Alabi

Mike Bash appears as Dylan McElvie, a potential suspect being arrested by Special Agent Dani Rhodes in the new episode.

Bash can be seen in The Upshaws, Shameless, and The Rebel Girls.

Emily Alabi - Special Agent Dani Rhodes

Emily Alabi

Emily Alabi guest stars in FBI Season 7, Episode 16 as Special Agent Dani Rhodes, an undercover agent who is recruited by the FBI to help in learning more about the data breach while also trying to save one of their own whose life is in danger.

Alabi is best known for her roles in S.W.A.T., Magnum P.I., and Joe Pickett.

Missy Peregrym - Special Agent Maggie Bell

Missy Peregrym

Special Agent Maggie Bell (played by Missy Peregrym) is prominently featured in the new episode. She is in the midst of an undercover operation when a data breach involving undercover agents is leaked.

It is up to the returning OA (who has been absent in FBI's recent episodes) and Scola to save her before the culprit gets to her.

Outside of FBI, Peregrym is known for her roles in Stick It, Cybergeddon, and Reaper.

Here are the series regulars who appeared in FBI Season 7, Episode 12:

Zeeko Zaki - Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan

John Boyd - Special Agent Stuart Scola

Alana De La Garza - Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille

Jeremy Sisto - Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine

Lisette Olivera - Special Agent Sidney Ortiz

Vedette Lim - FBI Analyst Elise Taylor

Taylor Anthony Miller - FBI Analyst Kelly Moran

New episodes of FBI Season 7 premiere every Tuesday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Paramount+.