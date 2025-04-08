FBI Season 7 Episode 17 Cast & Guest Stars In 'Lineage' (Photos) - Emily Alabi, Tom Cavanagh & More

FBI Season 7, Episode 17 adds a familiar Arrowverse alum as Tom Cavanagh guest stars in "Lineage."

The new episode of the hit crime drama from CBS sees the team investigating the death of a famous rapper and his two fans after they were killed inside his tour bus, leading them to find a web of lies tied to the victim.

FBI Season 7 Episode 17 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star (Names & Pictures)

Gibson Frazier - Eric

Gibson Frazier

Gibson Frazier reprises his role as Eric in FBI Season 7, Episode 17.

Eric is a profiler who helps Jubal's team in finding out the identity of the killer of the famous rapper who was gunned down inside his bus.

Frazier is known for his roles in The Other Two, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Girls5Eva.

Cliff Moylan - Detective Pete Alva

Cliff Moylan

Cliff Moylan stars as Detective Pete Alva in FBI Season 7, Episode 17.

Moylan previously starred in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Manifest, and Tales of the City.

Rob Raco - Sonny Grippo

Rob Raco

Rob Raco is part of FBI Season 7's cast as Sonny Grippo, the son of a potential suspect tied to a multimillion cocaine trafficking ring.

Raco has credits in Riverdale, A Hundred Lies, and Art of a Hit.

Chelsea Lee Williams - Alexa Webb

Chelsea Lee Williams joins the cast of FBI Season 7, Episode 17 as Alexa Webb.

Williams can be seen in Elsbeth, The Good Fight, and The Bite.

Nick Sandow - Jack Grippo

Nick Sandow

Nick Sandow guest stars as Jack Grippo, a potential suspect being apprehended by the FBI in the new episode.

Sandow's most recognizable role is playing Joe Caputo in Orange is the New Black.

The actor also starred in The Accidental Husband, The Wannabe, and American Rust.

Alana De La Garza - Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille

Alana De La Garza

Alana De La Garza is one of the main cast members of FBI Season 7. She portrays Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, the supervising agent who keeps the team in check amid crisis situations.

In the new episode, Isobel's personal life takes the spotlight as her husband gets introduced.

de la Garza previously played prominent roles in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Law & Order, and CSI: Miami.

Emily Alabi - Special Agent Dani Rhodes

Emily Alabi

After making her debut in FBI Season 7, Episode 16, Emily Alabi returns as Special Agent Dani Rhodes.

Special Agent Rhodes is an undercover agent used to work alone. At the end of the episode, she is recruited by Isobel Castille to be one of her agents in the field as they continue to bring suspects to justice.

Alabi's past major credits include S.W.A.T., Magnum P.I., and Joe Pickett.

Tom Cavanagh - Philip

Alana De La Garza & Tom Cavanagh

Tom Cavanagh makes his first FBI Season 7 appearance as Philip, Isobel Castille's secret husband.

Outside of the Arrowverse, Cavanagh is known for performing in Ed, Scrubs, and Bang Bang You're Dead.

The actor also recently appeared as a guest star in Superman & Lois Season 4.

Here are the series regulars who appeared in FBI Season 7, Episode 17:

Zeeko Zaki - Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan

John Boyd - Special Agent Stuart Scola

Jeremy Sisto - Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine

Lisette Olivera - Special Agent Sidney Ortiz

Vedette Lim - FBI Analyst Elise Taylor

Taylor Anthony Miller - FBI Analyst Kelly Moran

New episodes of FBI Season 7 premiere every Tuesday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Paramount+.