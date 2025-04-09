Is Alana De La Garza Leaving FBI? Isobel's Future Fate Addressed by Actress

Alana De La Garza addressed her character's future after FBI Season 7, Episode 17 showed more of her personal life and her contemplation of retirement.

As a Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille has already proven that she has what it takes to be a reliable, authoritative figure on her team.

In Season 7, more of her life outside the FBI has slowly taken the spotlight, such as the fact that she is married to a charismatic guy, Philip, played by Arrowverse alum Tom Cavanagh.

What Happened to Isobel in FBI's New Episode?

Paramount+

FBI Season 7, Episode 17 (read more about the full cast here) revealed that Isobel Castille reached her 20th year with the FBI, meaning she can finally retire with full benefits and live a quiet life.

While she contemplated her retirement, the case of the week kept pulling her back to the job after the revelation that Sonny Grippo, one of the leaders of the crime gangs that she wanted to take down years ago, was back in New York.

The FBI teamed up with Billie Abbott, Grippo's only daughter, to take her father down in exchange for immunity for her brother, Jack.

However, a confrontation ensued, which led to Billie's cover being blown and Jack being killed after he pulled a gun on her. Still, she gave the team her father's location, ultimately helping them eliminate him.

The episode's ending revealed Isobel's realization that Billie played them because she wanted all the power and influence; the Special Agent's job is far from finished, and she isn't due to retire anytime soon.

Alana De La Garza Addresses Isobel's Future After Major FBI Reveal

Paramount+

FBI has had its fair share of exit scares throughout its run on CBS, and Isobel Castille's potential retirement could be a big blow to the team.

Speaking with TV Insider, Alana De La Garza addressed why Isobel would ever consider retiring, noting that having a husband and a family changes her perspective on life:

"I think Isobel is a warrior. I think her drive is so powerful that she probably would’ve never even thought about retiring before Phillip. When you have kids and a family, your perspective changes. What’s important to you, what fulfills you, becomes completely different."

De La Garza also shared her thoughts about Isobel's new mission to chase down Billie Abbott and put an end to the new era of the Grippo Crime Family, teasing that fans "haven't seen the last of that storyline for sure:"

"I think we haven’t seen the last of that storyline for sure. I think it’s so fun to explore storylines that carry through the season. When we catch the nemesis, it becomes that much more important and driven. I love when the good guys win. That’s what I always want."

Isobel's decision to stay put is good news for the team. It allows the series to explore more of her personal life and refreshed determination to chase down a new suspect before calling it quits.

New episodes of FBI Season 7 premiere every Tuesday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Paramount+.