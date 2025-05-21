FBI Actor Addresses If Isobel Is Now Leaving the Show

FBI mainstay Jeremy Sisto, who plays Jubal Valentine in the series, opened up about the ramifications of Isobel Castille's potential exit following Season 7's unexpected cliffhanger. Alana De La Garza's Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille began her stint in FBI in Season 2, and she has been a force to be reckoned with since joining the New York Field Office. FBI Season 7, Episode 17 brought more depth to Isobel since it pushed her personal life to the forefront after finally revealing the identity of her secret husband, Phillip (played by Arrowverse alum Tom Cavanagh).

In Season 7, Isobel has had her share of ups and downs. She dealt with a terrorist group that stalked and threatened her life while also celebrating her 20-year milestone with the bureau, which led her to ponder her retirement.

Is Isobel Leaving FBI? Alana De La Garza Responds

CBS

The FBI Season 7 finale changed everything for Isobel after a terrorist group known as the Forefront infiltrated the FBI office, leaving everyone inside in danger.

Isobel confronts Assistant Director in Charge Reynolds (Ben Shenkman), thinking he might be the mole. It turns out that the real traitor is none other than Reynolds' boss, Keane (played by guest star Campbell Scott).

Chaos ensues, leaving Isobel injured inside HQ. Keane reports Isobel as killed in action, leading to the disbandment of the Joint Operations Center (JOC). However, it is later revealed that she is still alive and meets with her team in an off-the-grid meetup location.

Isobel then maps out a plan to take down Keane, making him believe she wants to be part of Forefront. The veteran agent secretly recorded their meeting, eventually leading to his arrest at the JOC office.

The finale ends with the team celebrating their win, but Isobel collapses midway through her speech. Maggie (Missy Peregrine) checks in on her and finds out she has no pulse.

In an interview with TV Insider, Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza addressed Isobel's fate after the wild cliffhanger ending in the Season 7 finale.

De La Garza played coy about her fate, saying that fans only need to "tune in to see" what's next for Isobel:

"Literally, you have to tune in to see. It is a legit cliffhanger. It was very exciting and very fun to play, unlike anything I’ve ever played before for sure. So that was fun."

Sisto claimed that losing Isobel would be "a huge blow to the office" and FBI in general, noting that "it would be a real shame to break something that's working so well:"

"It would be a huge blow to the office and to Jubal and to obviously the show as well. We are all hoping that that is not the case. … I think one of the reasons our show works is because all the characters fill a necessary role within this family, and so it would be a real shame to break something that’s working so well.”

Since joining the series, Isobel has served as the FBI's strong anchor, and her potential death will definitely send shockwaves not just to the rest of the team but also to their enemies at large.

Given that the FBI has already been renewed for Seasons 8 and 9, fans will find out soon enough what happens to Isobel when the show returns on CBS for the 2025-2026 TV season.

Why Isobel May Not Exit FBI Yet (There's a Good Reason)

CBS

Isobel's dedication to the bureau is shown mightily in the finale when she chooses to go dark with her team to expose the mole within the FBI. The character's importance to the team was also showcased, with the team trusting her with their lives despite being in an unsanctioned and risky operation.

Despite her looming exit scare, Alana De La Garza addressed her FBI future as Isobel in a previous interview when asked about her retirement, saying that her character still has unfinished business with the Grippo Crime Family, and leaving the bureau is in the rear-view mirror.

FBI Season 7 finale's cliffhanger ending about Isobel's fate might be planned further to propel her character's arc in future seasons. If she ends up alive, she could continue to think about her retirement, but there would still be a lingering feeling of not fulfilling her promise to take down the Grippo Crime Family.

All in all, a proper goodbye for Isobel is still in the cards in the future, and a health scare will not take down an incredible agent like her.