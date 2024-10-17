FBI Season 7 may see significant changes, with several characters at risk of departing the show in 2024.

Serving as the flagship show in CBS' returning block of FBI series, the original FBI highlights the New York City team of field agents protecting the country from various threats.

FBI Season 7 brings back many of the same characters and actors who kicked off the show's run in 2018. However, with changes seen across the FBI franchise's landscape, the original show is making adjustments as the story progresses.

All Major FBI Characters at Risk of Departing Season 7 in 2024

Katherine Renee Kane - Tiffany Wallace

Katherine Renee Kane

Katherine Renee Kane is one of FBI's original cast members, playing Tiffany Wallace across all seven seasons. Wallace is a former NYPD officer from Brooklyn who eventually joined the FBI's New York field office and is known for her love of the job and her team-player mentality.

Deadline shared in August 2024 that Kane was set to depart FBI sometime during Season 7.

In the story, Wallace tells her squad that she needs to take time off after her experience chasing a terrorist at the end of Season 6.

While her team assured her that her leave did not have to be permanent, she gave notice and approached the case in the Season 7 premiere as the "last day of school." She then appeared to leave, embarking on a move to Georgia to be closer to her sister.

When announcing her exit, Kane shared a statement with her fans, noting that it was "time to look towards new creative endeavors:"

"It was time to look towards new creative endeavors. I’m excited for the future and wish the show all the best."

As of writing, there is no word on how many more appearances she will make in Season 7.

Alana de la Garza - Isobel Castille

Alana de la Garza

Detailed in a recent release from TV Insider, showrunner Mike Weiss teased an upcoming plot development for Alana de la Garza's Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

Weiss teased that Isobel will have some kind of health scare in upcoming episodes, although he did not specify what would be wrong with her. Calling her "such a private character," he explained that this would be a chance to look into her personal life away from the job:

"She’s been such a private character and it’s going to offer us a little bit of an opportunity to explore what her personal life away from 26 Fed looks like."

This seems to confirm that Isobel will be missing for at least a couple of episodes. However, there are no indications as to whether de la Garze will vacate her role for good.

Missy Peregrym - Margaret "Maggie" Bell

Missy Peregrym

Missy Peregrym's exit from FBI has been a hot topic since the end of Season 6, and many are concerned about her leaving the series again in Season 7.

Maggie has been put into plenty of difficult situations, particularly after Charlotte Sullivan's Jessica Blake came into play in FBI Season 6. Coming in as a friend of Maggie's, she passed away after a three-episode stint, leaving behind her young daughter, Ella.

Peregrym's leading heroine also had a near brush with death after being shot, although her bulletproof vest kept her from being truly hurt. However, that, combined with Ella losing her mother, made her re-evaluate what was happening in her life, particularly with her job.

After that experience, Maggie was not seen in two of the final three episodes of Season 6 before returning for the season finale. She also appeared in the first episode of Season 7.

While the character's exit does not appear to be set in stone, there is a chance her story may lead her to take more time away from her job with so much on her plate.

New episodes of FBI air on CBS Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET before streaming on Paramount+ the next day.