Dick Wolf's trio of FBI shows are getting ready to premiere on CBS, marking the second season of each title to be released in 2024.

FBI Season 6, FBI: International Season 3, and FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 premiered on February 13, 2024 and ended on May 21 after running for 13 episodes each.

As reported exclusively by The Direct in May, production for the new seasons of each FBI show began in mid-July.

The flagship show follows the New York City branch of the FBI as they go on missions to keep the city and the entire country safe. Most Wanted stays in New York City but only focuses on the FBI's most wanted list of criminals, and International follows a Fly Team that addresses threats to the United States in Europe.

When Does FBI Return In 2024?

CBS

CBS officially confirmed that all three FBI shows will return for new seasons in 2024, with premiere dates for each title.

They will air back-to-back-to-back in a three-hour block on CBS every Tuesday after the premiere, which will take place on Tuesday, October 15.

All three series debuted new seasons earlier in 2024 but were shortened due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes.

An official episode count for the new seasons of the FBI shows was omitted. Still, they each will likely go back to having 19-23 episodes, which is standard for most Dick Wolf shows like Law & Order (a show that FBI actor Jeremy Sisto has an exciting crossover idea for).

FBI Season 7

CBS

As mentioned, new seasons of all three FBI shows will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 as part of a three-hour block. The flagship show, FBI, will fill the first one-hour block at 8 p.m. ET. The episode will be available to stream the following day on Paramount+.

Fans don't know much about Season 7's plot details, but CBS confirmed that the premiere episode will be titled "Abandoned."

According to the official synopsis that was released with the announcement of the episode's air date, the team will go on "a globe-spanning investigation:"

"The assassination of a seemingly ordinary Brooklyn plumber launches the team into a globe-spanning investigation that ruffles feathers with the CIA. Meanwhile, Tiffany struggles with fieldwork in the aftermath of the Hakim case."

FBI: International Season 4

CBS

FBI: International is the youngest of the three FBI titles, but fans are just as excited about Season 4's release as they are about the new seasons of the other shows.

Season 4 will fill the second one-hour block on Tuesday, October 15, beginning at 9 p.m. ET as soon as the FBI Season 7 premiere is over on CBS. The episode will stream the following day on Paramount+.

"A Leader, Not a Tourist" is the title for FBI: International's Season 4 premiere, and the official synopsis revealed that both characters and viewers will be "introduced" to a new series regular:

"The Fly Team is introduced to Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (new series regular Jesse Lee Soffer) when his partner is shot in Los Angeles and the suspects flee to Budapest, sending Mitchell overseas."

It is also important to note that the Season 4 premiere will be the first International episode without Luke Kleintank, as he exited FBI: International during the Season 3 finale.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6

CBS

Bringing the three-hour FBI block to an end on Tuesday, October 15 will be the Season 6 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted.

Most Wanted Season 6 will begin at 10 p.m. ET, just after the credits finish rolling for the new FBI: International episode. The Season 6 premiere will also be available to stream the following day on Paramount+.

According to the official synopsis, the episode will be titled "Aquarium Drinker" and will follow the Fugitive Task Force as they "investigate a string of gruesome killings:"

"When a detective is brutally murdered, the Fugitive Task Force investigates a string of gruesome killings. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby’s (Susan Misner) relationship grows stronger."

FBI is streaming on Paramount+, and FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International are streaming on Peacock.