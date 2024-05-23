Luke Kleintank made his exit from FBI: International in the recently-aired Season 3 finale.

Created by the prolific producer of procedural network television, Dick Wolf, CBS’ FBI: International follows the adventures of Fly Team, a crack team of special agents who battle abroad those who wish to do America harm.

The series debuted back in September 2021 and it stands as the third spin-off in Wolf’s shared universe of FBI shows, which are, in turn, connected to NBC’s Law & Order and One Chicago franchises.

How Was Scott Forrester Written Out?

As FBI: International wrapped up its third season with the episode “Tuxhorn,” series lead Luke Kleintank was written out.

Kleintank portrayed Scott Forrester, the Fly Team supervisor, in the program's first three seasons (Read all about the cast and characters of FBI: International’s season finale).

It is important to note that Forrester had not appeared on FBI: International in several weeks, having last been seen in the May 4 installment “Touts”.

Agent Forrester was established as missing in the episode following “Touts” but the season finale fully explained the character’s whereabouts.

And where was he? In the opening to the finale episode, NSA liaison Brian Lange ascertains that Scott Forrester had traveled to Norway to rescue his captive mother.

The Fly Team elected to come to Forrester’s aid even though the Norwegian government had not cleared such an act, making the mission quite risky.

Several dramatic events ensued, including a bit of a bait-and-switch on the part of the identity of Scott’s mother. By the episode’s end, it was revealed that Scott and his mom were on the run in Alaska with little intention of being found. Thus closing the book on Forrester’s time in the series.

Luke Kleintank Calls It Quits With FBI: International

As for why Luke Klenitank left FBI: International: According to Deadline, the actor reportedly wanted more time to spend with his family, which his busy schedule working on the series could not permit.

Kleintank said in a statement that he decided due to his “unwavering commitment to [his] family,” but was sure to “extend [his] thanks to the fans:”

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave 'FBI International' This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons.”

All three current seasons of FBI: International can be streamed on Paramount+. The series has also been renewed for Season 4.

