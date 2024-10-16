FBI: International Season 4 has a notable hole in its story due to the absence of Luke Kleintank's Supervisory Special Agent, Scott Forrester.

Forrester is a fan-favorite character from FBI: International. He is known for his time working as the Fly Team's dedicated leader in the field. Famous for his dog companion Tank and his complicated past, Kleintank's character never disappoints fans with excitement and drama.

FBI: International is one of three series operating under CBS' FBI umbrella, which returned to the small screen for a new season in October 2024.

Where Is Scott on FBI: International?

Luke Kleintank

While FBI: International brings back most of its regular cast for Season 4, one main character did not return for new episodes—Luke Kleintank's FBI Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester.

Although fans last saw him on screen in Season 3, Episode 11, he is brought up again in Episode 13 as his team learns more about his absence. That episode reveals that he went to Norway to rescue his mother, who is believed to have been captured before the Fly Team jets there without approval.

Following a drama-filled case and exciting fights for the core team, Teri Polo's Tess Chaplain reveals that Forrester and his mother have been gone for some time. Eventually, they learn that they are somewhere in Alaska and are ordered to wipe the file showing them that location.

The episode concludes with a moment centered on Forrester's beloved dog, Tank, who is now the responsibility of the whole Fly Team until his owner returns.

Did Scott Forrester Leave FBI: International?

Luke Kleintank's exit from FBI: International Season 3 was confirmed in the media shortly before it came to fruition in the show, as he did not appear in the last two episodes. His final appearance was in Season 3, Episode 11 on May 7, 2024.

Kleintank addressed his decision to leave the series in late April 2024, noting that it was "driven by [his] unwavering commitment to [his] family." He offered his profound thanks to both his crewmates and the FBI: International fans for their support over the first three seasons in his statement:

"After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave 'FBI: International.' This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons."

While Forrester was only one of multiple characters who left FBI: International in Season 3, his exit was particularly shocking considering the timing at the end of the season. Kleintank announced his exit with only two episodes remaining after fans saw no signs that he was at a crossroads with his place in the series.

Thankfully for viewers, the FBI: International team left Forrester's story open-ended, avoiding the decision to kill off Kleintank's character. Should the star decide to return to the hit series, the door is open to make that happen.

New episodes of FBI: International Season 4 premiere every Tuesday on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.