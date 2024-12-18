Is Cameron Vo Leaving FBI International? Exit Scare Explained

Vinessa Vidotto's latest appearance as Cameron Vo on FBI: International has some worried that she may exit the series soon.

Vidotto has been part of FBI: International's cast since its inception in 2021 as Cameron Vo, second-in-command for the show's International Fly Team. The FBI special agent and West Point graduate was one of the team's newest members until new cast members were added to the show in Season 3.

The new season put the team in some tension-filled situations, particularly with the addition of Jesse Lee Soffer's Supervisory Special Agent Wes Mitchell. However, Season 4's latest episode may change the dynamic even further.

Cameron Vo's FBI International Exit Scare Explained

CBS

Season 4, Episode 8 of FBI: International (the show's fall finale) put Vinessa Vidotto's Cameron Vo in danger of potentially leaving the show soon.

The episode centered on Wes Mitchell's quest for justice for his fallen partner, going after Beau Knapp's Greg Csonka as he is on trial. However, Csonka beat the case's star witness to death, with the Fly Team building a case against him before Vo and Carter Redwood's Andre Raines sat down with Knapp and his lawyer.

Pushing through the trial, Csonka's lawyer did everything in his power to tank both Mitchell's credibility and the case against Knapp. Later, the lawyer put a deal for his client on the table as the Fly Team continued to investigate the case.

The team eventually got to Csonka's bagman, who shoots himself just as they got to him to bring him in, but they had enough to bluff Csonka into thinking he was made. He then confessed that he murdered Mitchell's partner and took a deal that would have him serving 30 years in a Hungarian prison.

Unfortunately, as he was being transported, a truck T-boned one of the nearby cars, and Csonka escaped. During the ensuing shootout, Vo is shot from behind, fracturing her collarbone as the bullet hits the subclavian vein.

She was then taken to surgery, which was where the episode came to an end.

Interestingly, this comes after an Instagram post from Vidotto in late November showing her in a chair with her hands in a praying position. She also has a wooden sign reading, "relax" laying on her chest as the caption reads, "It's gonna be okay."

Will Cameron Vo Survive in FBI: International?

FBI: International is already down one important player after Luke Klenitank's exit. Seeing another lead-billed cast member leave the series so shortly after would seemingly change the entire landscape of the story.

Of course, character exits from TV procedurals are nothing uncommon (see more on a recent exit scare from FBI Season 7 here). Setting one of these scares up in a mid-season finale adds to the requisite drama needed to keep fans on the edge of their seats waiting for new episodes to return.

While nothing can be set in stone, many are expecting Vo to survive this endeavor unless new relevant plot details are revealed when Season 4 continues.

For the time being, there is surely plenty of concern that Cameron Vo is in danger of losing her life after being shot and suffering such serious injuries.

FBI: International Season 4 will return to CBS on January 28, 2025. The series can also be streamed on Paramount+.