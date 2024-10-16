Following the release of FBI: International Season 4 viewers may want to know about star Vanessa Vidotto.

FBI: International, as the name suggests, is a spin-off of Dick Wolf's classic crime procedural series, and follows a team of agents who investigate crimes and terrorism threats around the globe.

Vidotto is one of FBI: International's long-standing cast members and appears in all four seasons of the show as Cameron Vo, the second-in-command of the Fly Team.

Who is Vinessa Vidotto? Biography Details

CBS

Vinessa Vidotto Graduated from the University of Arizona

Vinessa Vidotto was born in Tucson, Arizona, so it makes sense she also graduated from university there. The 28-year-old actress graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the UA Film School of Theatre, Film & Television in 2018.

In a YouTube alumni seminar for UA, Vidotti reflected on her time at the university, praising the Film & Television and Voice & Movement classes.

She also shared the best piece of advice from one of her mentors which was, "You're never going to have enough money, just go," which encouraged her to cease worrying about having enough money saved and instead make the leap into pursuing acting as a career.

Vinessa Previously Worked as a Resident Assistant in College

Vidotto opened up to Cinema Blend about her time as a resident assistant in college, during which she experienced "some pretty tough cases." She said these experiences helped her connect with her character's duties in FBI: International:

"One was like an alcohol poisoning that was next door to me, so I had to be hands-on with that live as I'm calling 911. I've had to talk someone down from suicide. Even though sexual assault and alcohol poisoning and suicide are all very different topics, I think the baseline is providing guidance."

Vinessa Previously Starred in Hacks and Lucifer

Some viewers may recognize Vidotto from her previous roles. Notably, the actress starred as Remiel in Lucifer, one of the devil's younger siblings, in Seasons 4 and 5 of the show.

Vidotti also had a small role in an episode of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series Hacks, as Ivy, Marty's new girlfriend.

Vidotto's main credit has been on FBI: International, but she's also reprised her role as Cameron Vo on an episode of the flagship series, FBI.

FBI: International is Vinessa's Biggest Role Yet

Vinessa booked her leading role in FBI: International in 2021, where she has appeared in nearly 60 episodes as Cameron Vo. As a character, Cameron is known for being competitive and is adept at interrogation and strategy. She succeeds Jamie Kellet as the Fly Team's second-in-command.

Reflecting on her time on FBI: International, Vidotto told Starry Mag some of her favorite memories included traveling Europe and working with the series' guest stars:

"Some of my favorite moments have been getting to travel Europe! Very grateful for that. Another is the guest stars and getting to know them, especially if we are on together for a long period of the shoot! I’ve made friends with a handful of them."

How to Follow Vinessa Vidotto Online

Fans can find Vanessa Vidotto online via her Instagram page (@vidodoburd).

FBI: International Season 4 premieres new episodes on CBS on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.