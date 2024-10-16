Station 19 star Jay Hayden joins the incredible roster of characters in the 2024 edition of FBI: International.

FBI: International Season 4 continues to explore complex missions as the Fly Team deals with the departure of their leader, Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank).

Kicking off the new season, tensions are high as the team welcomes Supervisory Special Agent Wes Mitchell.

FBI: International Season 4 premiered on CBS on October 15.

Every Main Cast Member of FBI: International Season 4

Carter Redwood - Andre Raines

Carter Redwood

Carter Redwood returns as Andre Raines in FBI: International Season 4.

Raines is one of the longtime agents of the International Fly Team, utilizing his expertise to go undercover and spearhead dangerous missions to catch potential suspects.

Redwood is known for his roles in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, The Long Road Home, and 5th Ward.

Vinessa Vidotto - Cameron Vo

Vinessa Vidotto

Vinessa Vidotto is back as Cameron Vo, the second-in-command of the International Fly Team who is reeling from Forrester's exit.

Vidotto is also part of the cast of FBI: International Season 3, Episode 13 which saw her do everything that she could to find Forrester.

Vo still needs to embrace a fresh start as her former mentor, Wesley "Wes" Mitchell, becomes the Fly Team's Supervisory Agent in Season 4.

It is revealed that Vo and Mitchell had a contentious relationship in the past and the pair is expected to butt heads as their issues are still unresolved at the start of Season 4.

Vidotto has credits in Lucifer, Hacks, and Piper in the Woods.

Eva-Jane Willis - Megan "Smitty" Garretson

Eva-Jane Willis

Eva-Jane Willis reprises her role as Megan "Smitty" Garretson, a European agent working for the International Fly Team.

As Smitty continues to be a reliable agent through the years, she hopes the team's new leader will not ruin their dynamic ahead of multiple dangerous missions in Season 4.

Willis has credits in The Power, Gangs of London, and Modi.

Christina Wolf - Amanda Tate

Christina Wolf

Christina Wolf plays Amanda Tate, the International Fly Team's intel analyst who provides the team with the much-needed specifics to fulfill each mission.

Wolfe is known for her roles in A Weekend Away, The Ark, and Batwoman (find out more about scrapped ideas for a potential Batwoman Season 4).

Jesse Lee Soffer - Wesley "Wes" Mitchell

Jesse Lee Soffer

Jesse Lee Soffer joins the cast of FBI: International Season 4 as Wesley "Wes" Mitchell, a new Supervisory Agent who is set to shake the dynamic of the Fly Team. The character is also Vo's former trainer.

As Vo and Mitchell unexpectedly reunite in Season 4, the pair try to resolve their differences to help the Fly Team with a new wave of dangerous missions.

While Mitchell is known for using unorthodox methods to train and test his students, Vo tells him that it made him a better agent in the field.

Soffer's most recognizable role is playing Jay Halstead in over 150 episodes of Chicago P.D. and portraying Will Munson in As The World Turns (read more about the updated cast of Chicago P.D. in 2024).

Sarah Junillon - FBI Intelligence Analyst Claire Armbruster

Sarah Junillon

FBI Intelligence Analyst Claire Armbruster (played by Sarah Junillon) appears as part of the core cast of agents in FBI: International Season 4.

She helps Amanda assess the information related to the case while mitigating potential risks.

Junillon's notable credits include Bridgerton and Ted Lasso.

Stefan Trout - FBI Intelligence Analyst Ernesto Saunders

Stefan Trout

Another FBI Intelligence Analyst who is part of Amanda's team is Stefan Trout as Ernesto Saunders.

Trout is a voice actor known for his work in The Invincible, Foamstars, and Horizon: Forbidden West.

Eric James Gravolin - FBI Intelligence Analyst Kyle Cartwright

Eric James Gravolin

Rounding out the core group of FBI Intelligence Analysts in Season 4 is Eric James Gravolin as Kyle Cartwright.

Gravolin's notable credits include The Crown, Liaison, and My Bloody Galentine.

Jay Hayden - Agent Tyler Booth

Jay Hayden

Jay Hayden is a newcomer to the world of FBI: International. The actor portrays a brilliant agent named Tyler Booth who seeks the assistance of the Fly Team on a specific case.

Hayden is known for his roles in SEAL Team, The Catch, and Battleground. The actor is also part of the cast of Station 19 Season 7.

New episodes of FBI: International Season 4 premiere every Tuesday on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.