FBI Season 7, Episode 8 brings back Guy Lockard as OA's old army buddy, Clay Voss alongside several exciting guest stars.

"Riptide" sees the Alpha Team relying on Clay's connections to uncover the truth behind the deaths of three customs officers who were shot dead during a cargo heist.

FBI Season 7, Episode 8 premiered on CBS on December 17.

FBI Season 7 Episode 8 Cast: Guest Stars & Featured Actors

Guy Lockard - Clay Vloss

Guy Lockard

Guy Lockard guest stars as Clay Voss, OA's former military comrade who now works under a private security firm called Pyramid Security.

After helping OA with a case in FBI Season 7, Episode 3, Clay becomes OA's confidential information, with the team seeing him as a valuable asset.

Clay returns in Season 7, Episode 8 to help the team in their current investigation against some dirty cops who may be involved with the shooting of a Haitian crew who stole a stash of gold worth $25 million.

Lockard previously portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott in Chicago Med. The actor also starred in The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, and God Friended Me.

Jeremy Ratchford - Detective John Letierri

Jeremy Ratchford

Jeremy Ratchford appears as Detective John Letierri, an investigator from the Suffolk County Police Department who is part of an elite four-person task force and a recipient of the Police Combat Cross.

It turns out that he is a dirty cop who wants the gold for his squad, believing that they deserve the reward for all the hard work they did in the past.

Ratchford is best known for playing Nick Vera in over 150 episodes of Cold Case. The actor also has credits in Red Right Hand, Everyone Is Doing Great, and Hudson & Rex.

James Chen - FBI Analyst Ian Lim

James Chen

James Chen stars as Ian Lim, an FBI analyst who utilizes his intelligence to outwit the assailants by tracking down the origins of a recorder tied to them, helping the team to crack the case.

Chen starred as Kal in The Walking Dead. The actor can also be seen in 9-1-1, FBI: International, and Run the World.

Tina Benko - Inspector A. Laurent

Tina Benko

Tina Benko plays Inspector A. Laurent of Interpol. She gives the FBI information about one of the Haitian gunmen who attacked the customs office.

Benko's notable credits include The Greatest Showman, That Awkward Moment, and Irrational Man.

Dan Bittner - Caleb Boyles

Dan Bittner

Dan Bittner joins the cast of FBI Season 7, Episode 8 as Caleb Boyles.

Caleb is the portfolio manager of Second Point Capital who is aware of the $25 million worth of gold shipment in the airport where the shootout was done.

Bittner can be seen in Blue Bloods, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Plot Against America.

Damian Thompson - Samuel Baptiste

Damian Thompson

Samuel Baptiste (played by Damian Thompson) is a Haitian fugitive flagged by the Interpol. He is the leader of a violent Haitian rip crew known as Bascote Six.

Samuel is responsible for killing the three customs officer in the airport.

Thompson's notable credits include Dee & Friends in Oz, Chicago Fire, and Human Telegraphs.

Glenn Morizio - Danny Chun

Glenn Morizio

Glenn Morizio appears as Danny Chun, an employee of Second Point Capital who is the one responsible for the inside job that led to the deaths of the customs officers.

Morizio is known for his roles in Power Book II: Ghost, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Succession.

Robert Keiley - Brian Jones

Robert Keiley

Robert Keiley is part of the cast as Brian Jones, another detective who works alongside Detective Letierri. He is also part of the elite task force group of Suffolk County Police Department.

Keiley starred in Luke Cage, The Equalizer, and Deliver Us from Evil.

Therese Plaehn - Laura Thompson

Therese Plaehn

Therese Plaehn plays Laura Thompson, the girlfriend of Detective Letierri who is questioned by the FBI for the misdeeds of her partner.

Plaehn has credits in Don't Look Up, Boston Strangler, and Defending Jacob.

Lanisha Javon Gholston - CBP Officer # 1

Lanisha Javon Gholston

Lanisha Javon Gholston plays one of the customs border protection officers who was killed in action during the cargo heist.

Gholston previously starred in Manifest, New Amsterdam, and The Last O.G.

Zack Fine - CBP Officer # 2

Zack Fine

Zack Fine appears as the other customs border protection officer who was also killed in action.

Fine's past major credits include New Amsterdam, Love in NY, and Black Box.

Here are the series regulars who appeared in FBI Season 7, Episode 7:

Missy Peregrym - Special Agent Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki - Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan

John Boyd - Special Agent Stuart Scola

Alana De La Garza - Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille

Jeremy Sisto - Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine

Lisette Olivera - Special Agent Sidney Ortiz

Vedette Lim - FBI Analyst Elise Taylor

Taylor Anthony Miller - FBI Analyst Kelly Moran

Learn more about the full cast of FBI Season 7 headlined by Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki.

FBI Season 7 Episode 8 Plot Recap & Ending Explained

A Cargo Heist

Haitian crew

FBI Season 7, Episode 8, "Riptide," opens with a customs deployment facility being raided by three masked men to steal a valuable shipment of gold worth $25 million.

These men ultimately murdered three border protection customs officers to escape, prompting the FBI to investigate.

The Alpha Team arrive on the scene, with Special Agents Maggie and OA asking the head of border patrol about the specifics of the shootout.

Meanwhile, Special Agents Scola and Ortiz interrogate Daniel Chun, the man in charge of the shipment who is also an employee of Second Point Capital, a hedge fund, who convinced his boss to diversify cash into gold.

It turns out that the shipment is classified, and only a select few from the hedge fund are aware about it, leading Sidney to deduce that it is an inside job.

Back in headquarters, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and his team of analysts try to track down the truck that was used in the shooting as well as finding someone from Second Point Capital who may have orchestrated the whole thing.

Joining the team of analysts are Kelly Moran and Elise Taylor who led the intelligence analysis of the case in FBI Season 7, Episode 7.

An Inside Job

Lisette Olivera

The analysts' investigation leads them to a potential suspect: Caleb Boyles.

Caleb is a portfolio manager from Second Point Capital who had inside knowledge about the shipment. The team says that Caleb has yet to pay his mortgage, and they think that he sees the gold shipment as an opportunity for easy money.

However, his alibi checks out after they bring him in for questioning since he didn't clock out to work because he was on his way to South Carolina for an investor meeting.

FBI Analyst Ian Lim manages to find the missing truck, and the security cameras help the other analysts identify the suspects. Apparently, one of them is a dangerous Haitian fugitive named Samuel Baptiste who was already flagged by Interpol to begin with.

After a tip from Interpol, the Alpha Team goes to Baptiste's hideout, hoping to find the stolen stash of gold from the airport.

However, what they end up finding is a bloodied crime scene where the crew was murdered including Daniel Chun who was apparently the inside man and the true suspect.

OA's Friend Arrives to Help

Zeeko Zaki

During Alpha Team's investigation of the crime scene, OA realizes that his military friend and confidential informant, Clay, was present during the fiasco.

OA visits him, but Clay denies his involvement, pointing out that his private security firm was only hired as backup security. Similar to the FBI, Clay says he arrived and saw the dead bodies.

OA trusts Clay because they had history. OA owes his life to Clay since his friend went off-book to save him and his platoon from being tortured in Afghanistan.

Back in headquarters, Jubal and his team discover the culprits behind the deaths of the Haitian crew: a four-man elite task group from Suffolk County Police Department seeking revenge after they are ripped off by a "greedy hedge fund."

Clay agrees to work with the FBI to go undercover and get a confession from these cops in order for a warrant to be served.

A Heartbreaking Double Cross

Guy Lockard & Zeeko Zaki

Clay manages to smooth talk his way into the cops, and they manage to bring him to the stash of gold shipment, confirming that they were the ones who killed the Haitian crew.

However, the undercover operation goes haywire after OA and Maggie thought that Clay's cover was busted when his phone (with a tracker) was thrown into another car.

Unfortunately, it turns out that Clay double crossed everyone, including his close friend, OA. He holds the cops hostage in the nearby storage facility because he wants the $25 million worth of gold to his own so that he can have a fresh start.

OA catches up to Clay, and the former friends have a brutal confrontation that ends with Clay's death.

The episode ends with the dirty cops led by Detective Letierri being arrested after they come clean with their crime.

The next episode of FBI Season 7 will premiere on CBS on January 28.

The first eight episodes of FBI Season 7 are available to stream on Paramount+.