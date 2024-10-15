CBS' FBI show is back for new episodes in 2024 behind its regular cast of stars along with a few newcomers.

After FBI Season 6 featured multiple exciting guest stars, Season 7 picks things up with the Bureau's New York City field office as the team keeps the Big Apple and the greater USA safe.

While Season 6 was delayed due to 2023's actors' and writers' strikes, FBI Season 7 got back to a normal filming schedule and had no issues with production ahead of its debut.

Adding to creator Dick Wolf's long legacy of TV shows, including the Law & Order franchise, FBI will make its return to the small screen on Tuesday, October 15

Every Character & Actor in FBI Season 7

Missy Peregrym - Special Agent Maggie Bell

Missy Peregrym

FBI Season 7 will once again feature Missy Peregrym as the leading character, Maggie Bell, Indiana-based investigator and former police officer who serves as the NYC field office's team leader.

After losing her husband before the series started, last season saw Maggie put through the wringer emotionally. One specific three-episode arc (starting in FBI Season 6, Episode 4) put her through a highly emotional experience after reuniting with her old friend and colleague, Jessica Blake.

Charlotte Sullivan's Jess arrived during FBI Season 6 and got Maggie thinking about the idea of motherhood while looking at her future. Sadly, this ended with Jess getting shot and killed, leaving Maggie in a scary situation after Jess left behind her young daughter.

After a potential exit scare for Maggie in FBI Season 6, these new episodes will have viewers wondering once again how long Peregrym's character will stick with her job.

Outside of FBI, Peregrym is a veteran of another police procedural, Rookie Blue. Other credits include Stick It, Cybergeddon, and Reaper.

Zeeko Zaki - Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan

Zeeko Zaki

Starring alongside Peregrym will be Zeeko Zaki in his regular role as Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, a former West Point student and Army Ranger who was handpicked for the FBI after two years of undercover work.

OA served two tours in Iraq and is known for his Egyptian heritage. His Muslim faith is a huge part of his life, giving him a strong will and driving him through life while regularly dealing with prejudice.

Zaki's OA took the lead in certain FBI Season 6 episodes due to Maggie's absence, further proving his importance to the team in tough situations.

Fans can see Zaki's past work through roles in Six, 24: Legacy, and The Inspectors.

John Boyd - Special Agent Stuart Scola

John Boyd

John Boyd holds a place in FBI's supporting cast as Special Agent Stuart Scola, a quick-witted former Wall Street expert known for the attitude and toughness he built as a born-and-bred New Yorker.

Scola is a Princeton graduate with nearly a decade of experience at Goldman Sachs. Wanting something more meaningful, he joined the FBI, working in the Boston Field office for five years before his move to New York.

Boyd's resume includes past performances in 24, Lady in the Water, Argo, and Peppermint.

Alana De La Garza - Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille

Alana De La Garza

TV veteran Alana de la Garza plays a key role in FBI as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, one of the NYC field office's top-ranking agents. After graduating from West Point and succeeding in Silicon Valley, Isobel worked with multiple task forces and drug units before her promotion to her current job.

Castille previously worked in Alabama as one of the first responders to a white supremacist church bombing. She also comes from a line of lawyers, showing a solid understanding of right and wrong in work and life.

Outside of the FBI realm, Alana de la Garza's past credits include Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Law & Order, and CSI: Miami. She also played a temporary role in Scorpion, later working alongside that show's star Elyes Gabel in FBI.

de la Garza can also be seen playing big roles in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Law & Order, and CSI: Miami.

Jeremy Sisto - Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine

Jeremy Sisto

The NY field office's Assistant Special Agent in Charge is Jeremy Sisto's Jubal Valentine. Sisto regularly brings a unique combination of energy and class as he does his best to keep his team motivated.

This regular character is the FBI team's glue guy, showing his sense of humor and his love of puns as a way to keep those around him smiling. He also worked on a multi-agency task force after the 9/11 attacks along with undercover operations and situations seeing him serve as a negotiator.

The end of Season 6 saw Sisto go through plenty of personal drama, and Sisto expressed hope to see more excitement for the team leader in FBI Season 7 as well.

Sisto's previous work can be seen in Wrong Turn, Thirteen, Clueless, and Suicide Kings.

Katherine Renee Kane - Special Agent Tiffany Wallace

Katherine Renee Kane

Katherine Renee Kane continues her tenure in FBI as Tiffany Wallace, a former NYPD officer who grew up in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

Wallace spent six years with the NYPD's narcotics division along with two more years training in Atlanta, where her love for the job blossomed as she embraced being part of a team.

Rumors have also hinted that Wallace will depart the team at some point in Season 7, although no details on that departure have been made public yet.

Kane is in the early stages of her career, boasting appearances in projects like Extra Ordinary and The Bag.

Adriana Ducassi - Sofia Otero

Adriana Ducassi

Adriana Ducassi joins the FBI team for an appearance in the Season 7 premiere as a character named Sofia Otero.

Ducassi's most notable credits include Snowfall, Grey's Anatomy, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Lily Brody - Sarah Amino

Lily Brody

Hollywood newcomer Lily Brody is set to take on a key supporting role in the FBI Season 7 premiere episode with a role as Sarah Amino.

This will mark Brody's fourth credit after starring in My Daughter's Deadly Roommates, Call Me Crazy, and Suzie Searches.

Salome Azizi - Nadia Amini

Salome Azizi

Veteran TV star Salome Azizi adds a credit on FBI Season 7 to her resume with her upcoming role as Nadia Amini.

Azizi's most notable past credits include Cobra Kai, Ray Donovan, and Black-ish.

Ashlie Atkinson - Melissa Mulwray

Ashlie Atkinson

Playing a supporting role in the first episode of FBI Season 7 is Ashlie Atkinson, embodying the role of Melissa Mulwray.

Fans can see Atkinson's past performances in BlacKkKlansman, Inside Man, and Eat Pray Love.

Guy Lockard - Clay Voss

Guy Lockard

Guy Lockard will make an appearance as part of the FBI cast in Season 7 as a new character named Clay Voss. This will mark Lockard's second time being in FBI after playing Len Barker in Season 2, Episode 3.

Other non-FBI appearances for Lockard can be seen in The Woman in the Window, Gotham, and Chicago PD.

Nick Piacente - Waiter

Nick Piacente

Nick Piacente will be seen in a minor supporting role in FBI Season 7, Episode 1 as a waiter.

Outside of this series, Piacente's work can be seen in The Changeling and Italian Turtles.

Comfort Clinton - Gemma Brooks

Comfort Clinton

Comfort Clinton kicked off her run in FBI during Season 6 as Gemma Brooks, who started a relationship with OA.

Only boasting a handful of appearances thus far, Gemma has had an up-and-down relationship with OA, struggling with communicating with each other. She did her best to get him to open up about the traumatic experiences he has had in life, having a hard time with his struggles to be vulnerable with her.

Clinton's resume boasts other appearances in Billions, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Elementary.

Michael Braun - John Pereira

Michael Braun

Portraying a character named John Perieira in the first episode of FBI Season 7 will be Michael Braun.

Braun can also be seen in The Affair, Succession, and High Maintenance.

Lisette Olivera - Syd Ortiz

Lisette Olivera

Joining the FBI cast in a regular role for Season 7 is newcomer Lisette Olivera, who will portray a new character named Syd Ortiz.

While details are mostly being kept under wraps on Syd, she's said to be a trained FBI agent from the Behavioral Analysis Unit (also seen in Criminal Minds) who is set to take on her first action in the field.

Olivera is coming off her biggest major Hollywood project yet, Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History, in which she led the way as Jess Valenzuela. Other credits include We Need to Do Something and Total Eclipse.

New episodes of FBI begin airing on CBS on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET as the first show in a three-hour block of FBI programming.