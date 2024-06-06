Joe Mantegna (The Godfather Part III) and Paget Brewster (Community) return to lead the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2.

Season 2 of the Paramount+ series (which is labeled as Criminal Minds Season 17 on the streamer) continues to explore the story of the FBI's elite as they take the risk of investigating the Gold Star mystery. The Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) also has to deal with the unexpected arrival of their dangerous enemy, Elias Volt, in their own compound.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 premiered on Paramount+ on June 6.

Every Main Actor Who Appears in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2

Joe Mantegna - SSA David Rossi

Joe Mantegna

Joe Mantegna returns to the world of Criminal Minds: Evolution as David Rossi, a Supervisory Special Agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

David Rossi was involved in a perilous situation in the Season 1 finale when Elias Voit captured him and locked him in an underground shipping container. Thankfully, though, his team helped him escape.

In Season 2, Rossi is still reeling from Voit's actions, even suffering from visions of the serial killer in Episode 1.

Mantegna has over 150 credits to his name, with roles in The Godfather Part III, Searching for Bobby Fischer, and As We See It.

Paget Brewster - Emily Prentiss

Paget Brewster

Paget Brewster reprises her role as Emily Prentiss, a veteran member of the Behavioral Assistant Unit (BAU) who serves as the Section Chief.

Prentiss has had a rollercoaster journey in Criminal Minds with multiple faked deaths in previous seasons of the show's original run before making a much-anticipated comeback.

Season 2 sees Prentiss obsessed over finding out the truth behind Gold Star while also continuing to butt heads with the Deputy Director of the FBI.

Fans may recognize Brewster for her roles as Frankie in Community, Lori in How I Met Your Father, and Birdgirl in Birdgirl.

A.J. Cook - SSA Jennifer Jareau

A.J. Cook

A.J. Cook stars as Supervisory Special Agent Jennifer Jareau (J.J.) in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2.

Aside from BAU's missions, Jennifer Jareau's story in Evolution mostly centered around her husband's cancer scare and her readjustment following the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been confirmed that Josh Stewart's Will LaMontagne Jr. (Jennifer's husband) will not return in Season 2, so another adjustment for J.J. is in the cards in the show's sophomore run.

Cook can be seen in The Virgin Suicides, Out Cold, and Tru Calling.

Aisha Tyler - Dr. Tara Lewis

Aisha Tyler

Aisha Tyler appears as Dr. Tara Lewis, an FBI forensic psychologist and Supervisory Special Agent.

Dr. Lewis is a valued member of the BAU and her skills are used in complicated missions. She was also in a relationship with Rebecca Wilson from the Department of Justice.

Aside from Criminal Minds, Tyler's other most recognizable role is playing Lana Kane in Archer. The actress also starred in Fear the Walking Dead, Axis, and The Last Thing He Told Me.

Kirsten Vangsness - Penelope Garcia

Kirsten Vangsness

Penelope Garcia (played by Kirsten Vangsness) is the BAU's technical analyst who is dealing with her own relationship problems.

It is revealed in Season 1 that Tyler Green is Penelope's informant and lover. With Green's confirmed return in Season 2, romance between the pair is expected to bloom.

Vangsness' notable credits include Pretty the Series, In My Sleep, and Shelf Life.

Adam Rodriguez - Luke Alvez

Adam Rodriguez

Adam Rodriguez plays Luke Alvez, another Supervisory Special Agent who works under the BAU.

Alvez's protective nature has been evident since joining the BAU and he has proven time and time again that he is a solid asset.

In Season 2, Episode 2, Alvez's composure is compromised after Voit successfully triggers him after whispering something to him. Some have theorized that Alvez's past as a member of the FBI Fugitive Task Force could come into play in future episodes.

Rodriguez's most recognizable role is playing CSI Detective Eric Delko in over 200 episodes of CSI: Miami. The actor also starred in Magic Mike, Roswell, and Ordinary Joe.

Zach Gilford - Elias Voit

Zach Gilford

Zach Gilford returns as Elias Voit, a serial killer who strikes a deal at the beginning of Season 2 to put him in federal custody, meaning he is in close proximity to the BAU.

BAU seeks Voit's help to find out more information about an assassin named Gold Star. He agrees to help them, but he will only cooperate after making a deal with the FBI director to drop the murder charges against him.

Voit also plays mind games with BAU (specifically Luke Alvez) during the interrogation.

Gilford is known for his roles in The Purge: Anarchy, The Last Winter, and Friday Night Lights.

Felicity Huffman - Dr. Jill Gideon

Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman guest stars in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 as Dr. Jill Gideon, Jason Gideon's ex-wife.

Mandy Patinkin's former Supervisory Special Agent Gideon was Criminal Minds' lead in its first two seasons before an exit in early Season 3. He was later revealed to have been murdered in Season 10.

As for Huffman, previously appeared as Lynette Scavo in Desperate Housewives, Dana Whitaker in Sports Night, and Bree in Transamerica.

Ryan-James Hatanaka - Tyler Green

Ryan-James Hatanaka

Ryan-James Hatanaka returns as a series regular in Season 2, bringing Tyler Green to life.

Tyler Green went undercover in Season 1 to unpack details about Elias Voit's serial killer network.

Green makes a triumphant comeback in the show's sophomore run as a consultant to help the BAU with his expertise in psychological operations training.

Hatanaka's major credits include Nancy Drew, Nurses, and When Hope Calls.

Clark Gregg - FBI Director Ray Madison

Clark Gregg

Clark Gregg joins the world of Criminal Minds: Evolution as FBI Director Ray Madison, stepping into the position after the death of former director Bailey.

Voit makes a deal with Director Madison about dropping the charges for his role as Sicarius in order to help the BAU with their investigation about Gold Star.

MCU fans may recognize Gregg for his role as Agent Phil Coulson in four Phase 1 movies and over 100 episodes of Agents of SHIELD. The actor also appeared in How I Met Your Father, Will Trent, and The New Adventures of Old Christine.

Nicole Pacent - Rebecca Wilson

Nicole Pacent

Nicole Pacent returns in Season 2 as Rebecca Wilson, a DOJ Prosecutor who is Dr. Tara Lewis' ex-girlfriend.

In Season 2, Episode 1, Wilson is revealed to be the one consulting with Elias Voit over Gold Star's murders.

Pacent is known for her roles in Westworld, Call Me Kat, and CSI: Vegas.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.

