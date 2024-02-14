CBS is back in 2024 with Season 6 of the hit series FBI, featuring its veteran cast of actors and their longstanding TV characters.

TV visionary Dick Wolf added the FBI series to his slate of CBS programming in 2018, centering on the Bureau's New York City field office as that team keeps the New York area and the United States protected.

The series was renewed for both Season 5 and Season 6 simultaneously in May 2022, and due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the new season comes with a condensed 13-episode slate starting on Tuesday, February 13.

Every Actor and Character in FBI 2024's Season 6

Missy Peregrym - Maggie Bell

Missy Peregrym

Missy Peregrym takes the lead in FBI Season 6 as Maggie Bell, an Indiana-based investigator and former police officer who leads her unit while working in the field.

Maggie has come a long way in the series since moving on from the death of her husband Jason, being the latest in a long line of police officers, and taking after her father, who was a cop for three decades.

She boasts a high emotional IQ while never pulling punches with her coworkers, and she is deeply protective of those she cares about.

Peregrym previously had a long run on another police procedural, Rookie Blue, and other credits include Stick It, Cybergeddon, and Reaper.

Zeeko Zaki - Omar Adom "OA" Zidan

Zeeko Zaki

Zeeko Zaki returns to FBI for his role as Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, who went from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point to the Army Rangers before being handpicked by the Bureau after two years undercover.

He served two tours in Iraq and is of Egyptian descent, with his Muslim faith guiding him through life and giving him a strong will and fortitude while facing numerous instances of prejudice and bullying throughout his life.

While on tour, he even survived an ambush by hiding in a dugout basement for three full days, making him part of the backbone of the FBI's New York team in this show.

Zaki is also recognizable for roles in Six, 24: Legacy, and The Inspectors.

John Boyd - Stuart Scola

John Boyd

John Boyd embodies FBI Special Agent Stuart Scola, a quick-witted and smooth-talking former Wall Street expert who is known for the cynicism that most native New Yorkers claim as a birthright.

A Princeton graduate who spent nearly a decade at Golden Sachs, Stuart joined the FBI for something more meaningful, spending five years in the Boston Field office before moving to the Big Apple.

Boyd's performances can also be seen in 24, Lady in the Water, Argo, and Peppermint.

Katherine Renee Kane - Tiffany Wallace

Katherine Renee Kane

Katherine Renee Kane stands out in the main FBI cast as Tiffany Wallace, a former member of the New York Police Department who was raised in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

She spend six years with the NYPD in the narcotics division and also spend two years training in Atlanta, falling in love with the job quickly through her work with her team.

Building her resume on the big and small screen, Kane's other credits include Extra Ordinary and The Bag.

Alana de la Garza - Isobel Castille

Alana de la Garza

Alana de la Garza's Isobel Castille comes into FBI as a fine-tuned West Point grad who also succeeded in Silicon Valley, working with multiple major task forces and drug units before being promoted to Special Agent in Charge of the NY FBI office.

Castille previously spent time in Alabama as one of the first responders to a white supremacist church bombing, coming from a line of lawyers, she regularly shows her understanding of right and wrong in the field.

de la Garza's other major credits come in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Law & Order, and CSI: Miami.

Jeremy Sisto - Jubal Valentine

Jeremy Sisto

Jeremy Sisto's Jubal Valentine is the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the New York FBI Field Office, bringing a unique combination of energy and class to his role with the team as he keeps his co-workers and subordinates motivated.

Serving as the glue that holds the team together, he often utilizes his sense of humor and his love of puns to keep people smiling, although he displays proficiency with his work too

His experience includes working with a multi-agency task force in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, he has worked various undercover operations, and he has proven to be an effective negotiator as well.

Past appearances for Sisto include Wrong Turn, Thirteen, Clueless, and Suicide Kings.

Taylor Anthony Miller - Kelly Moran

Taylor Anthony Miller

Taylor Anthony Miller first joined the FBI team in Season 2 as Kelly Moran, an intelligence analyst working for the Bureau in the Joint Operations Center.

While he doesn't get out from behind his desk often, he's seen some wild things in his time working for the FBI, including being taken hostage in Season 5.

He's also proven himself to be quite the magician with technology, often using his hands and a keyboard to get himself and the team out of sticky situations.

Miller has a handful of single-episode appearances on other major TV programs such as Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, and Burn Notice.

Vedette Lim - Elise Taylor

Vedette Lim

Vedette Lim took her place in the FBI cast midway through Season 2 as Elise Taylor, another analyst working with the Joint Operations Center.

Taylor has dealt with a few inner demons in past episodes as fans saw her almost overdosing on pills after struggling to recover from a brush with death.

She was once taken hostage and had a bomb collar placed around her neck, inducing intense bouts of PTSD along with panic attacks as she's worked her way back to as normal of a life as possible.

Lim can also be seen on screen in No Strings Attached, True Blood, and The Undoing.

James Chen - Ian Lim

James Chen

Appearing periodically throughout FBI's six-season run is James Chen as Ian Lim, who makes his living as an analyst working for the United States federal agency.

While he first and foremost works as an analyst with the JOC, Lim also goes out into the field on a semi-regular basis as he assists Jubal, Bell, and Zidan with their missions.

Chen spent three years working on The Walking Dead, and he also plays roles in The Amazing Spider-Man, Law & Order: SVU, and The Mandalorian.

Roshawn Franklin - Trevor Hobbs

Roshawn Franklin

Trevor Hobbs is yet another member of the JOC working as an analyst for the FBI in Season 6, played by Roshawn Franklin.

Franklin first joined the show in Season 2, with the character portrayed as the ultimate team player who puts his colleagues first and does anything in his power to keep his team safe along with those he works to protect.

Franklin's work can be seen in What Men Want, The Haves and the Have Nots, and Nashville. He also boasts two uncredited roles in the MCU with short appearances in Thor: The Dark World and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

New episodes of FBI air every Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming on Paramount+ the following day.