Jubal's FBI 2024 Show Exit Scare Explained

Fans may need to prepare to say goodbye to one of the FBI's most beloved characters, Jeremy Sisto's Jubal Valentine.

CBS airs a slew of FBI shows weekly, but the flagship series, FBI, is by far the most prominent. Season 7 includes a vast cast led by Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki.

Fans have watched as FBI Season 7 introduces new characters and says goodbye to others. However, one major plot point could spell the end for one of the show's biggest and most important characters, who has appeared in nearly every single one of the FBI's 123 episodes.

Is Jubal Leaving FBI Show In Season 7?

In FBI Season 7, Episode 5, Jeremy Sisto's Jubal Valentine was shockingly suspended from the force after making a dangerous personal decision.

As an Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) in the FBI, Jubal has many connections. So, after his son, Tyler, was arrested, Jubal tried to talk the arresting officer into letting Tyler go.

Initially, Jubal's efforts didn't work, but he used his power as an FBI agent to get his son released.

This obviously didn't go over well with some others who found out, which led to Jubal's suspension from the FBI in Episode 5.

Many fans thought this might be something small that would be resolved off-screen by the next episode, especially considering Jubal is such a significant character, but that was not the case. When the series returned on December 3 for Episode 6, Jubal was still suspended, and it didn't look like that would be resolved anytime soon.

Many are questioning whether Jublal will return at all or if his suspension will be used to remove the character from FBI altogether.

Is Jubal Ever Coming Back?

As of writing, no reports have indicated that Jeremy Sisto will be leaving FBI. This will undoubtedly please many fans, especially since other characters, such as Katherine Renee Kane's Tiffany Wallace, have already left in Season 7.

If he were to be leaving, some information regarding his exit would have almost definitely gotten out, so his suspension is likely just a storyline the show is exploring.

However, the actor likely won't stay around forever, especially if FBI continues for several more years.

However, it is possible that Jubal's suspension could factor into his eventual exit. There are many different ways it could be tied in, but the most likely is that Jubal will do something in the future that he is not supposed to, and his suspension will be brought back up. Think of it as a three-strikes-and-you-are-out situation.

It is also possible that Jubal's suspension will set up a new storyline between him and his son, potentially leading to Jubal deciding to leave the force to stay closer to his family.

Currently, fans don't have to worry about Jubal's status on the show. He will be back, likely sometime in the coming episodes, and all will return to normal.

However, this storyline could come back to bite Jubal in the future.

New episodes of FBI Season 7 premiere every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET before streaming on Paramount+ the following day.