CBS addressed whether Missy Peregrym's FBI character Maggie is leaving the hit series amid widespread exit concerns.

Peregrym's agent-in-charge has been a part of the hit crime drama since the beginning, serving as the pseudo-protagonist of the law-busting ensemble.

However, in recent years, fans have worried that the series mainstay may be eyeing a split from the show, even if those fears are completely unfounded.

Where Is Maggie on FBI?

Fans took notice as Missy Peregrym's Maggie was missing in Season 7, Episode 13 of CBS's FBI.

As the FBI team looked into the death of two high-profile jurors set to help make a decision in a highly publicized mafia trial, Peregrym's longtime TV character was nowhere to be seen.

This caused fans to worry that the actor and character may be done on the series, potentially setting up her exit after seven seasons.

However, as with recent worries about Peregrym's on-screen partner OA, fans have nothing to be nervous about. Missy Peregrym's Maggie is going nowhere. Her absence in Season 7, Episode 13 ultimately stems from new budgetary measures being taken by CBS.

According to reporting from Deadline, FBI and its spin-off, FBI: Most Wanted, have been the victims of budget cuts, resulting in drastic measures being taken by its creative team.

A part of this resulted in big-name actors on the show doing fewer episodes per season, which explains why Magge was missing from this latest chapter in the FBI story.

She is not gone; she was benched for the week so that the show can skirt the new financial constraints put upon it by CBS. This will likely happen three or four times throughout the latest season so that the network only has to pay these series regulars for around 20 episodes instead of the typical 22 to 24.

Is Missy Peregrym's Maggie Leaving FBI?

Just because Missy Peregrym's Maggie did not appear in the latest FBI episode does not mean she is gone.

The character is already being set up for the next chapter in the ever-evolving FBI story, appearing in the promotional trailer for the next episodes (airing Tuesday, March 11).

The trailer teased a train hijacking that the FBI team will have to deal with, including shots of Peregrym's agent-in-charge doling out some justice as she attempts to uncover what these hijackers have planned for the train.

Going forward, it seems like FBI still has plenty of story to tell focused on Maggie. After a previous exit scare for the actress (read more about Maggie's cliffhanger from Season 6 here), fans also seemed to think she was departing the show, but that never came to pass.

During Season 6, Peregrym's co-star, Zeeko Zaki, teased that there was plenty more of Maggie to come, telling The Wrap (via Screen Rant), "We're going to dive into Maggie’s personal story a little bit more:"

"I think we’re going to dive into Maggie’s personal story a little bit more. We’ve earned the chance to share our personal lives and show what’s happening besides the crimes. Of course, when the show starts, you want to focus on the bombs and the intensity and reel people in, but I think we’re down to give the audience what they want, and us as characters and actors, that’s what we want to do as well."

Even though that comment was made a season ago, there is still plenty of meat on the bone for the series to gnaw on when it comes to Maggie. So, fans should not be worried about the longtime FBI character going anywhere (at least for now).

FBI Season 7 continues with new episodes debuting every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET before streaming the next day on Paramount+.