FBI Season 7 Episode 18 Cast: Guest Stars In 'Blkpill' (Pictures) - Sprague Grayden, Claire Leyden & More

The new episode of FBI sends its team of investigators to a dating site to solve a murder.

By Klein Felt Posted:
FBI Season 7 Episode 18 Cast members

FBI Season 7, Episode 18 featured some exciting new guest stars in its cast, including names like Sprague Grayden and Claire Leyden. 

The latest episode of CBS's long-running crime drama sent its team of federal investigators into the world of online dating (of all places) after they discovered a group of users killing women who rejected them on the platform. 

Episode 18 (subtitled "Blkpill") airs on CBS on Tuesday, April 15, setting up the last two episodes of Season 7. 

FBI Season 7 Episode 18 ('Blkpill') Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star (Names & Pictures)

Chris Harral - Austin Wending

Chris Harral as Austin Wending peeking through a closing door in FBI
CBS

Chris Harral takes on the role of Austin Wending, yet another suspect in the latest string of dating website killings, potentially being the mastermind behind the whole thing. 

Outside of FBI, Harral can also be seen in The Equalizer, Broken Pieces, and Before.

Juan Castano - Cody

Juan Castano as Cody being held by two FBI agents in FBI
CBS

Juan Castano brings to life Cody in the latest episode of FBI, one of the scorned dating website users who comes up as a suspect in a string of recent murders. 

Castano arrives on the FBI scene, having previously starred in What/IF, Red, White & Royal Blue, and Disney's Encanto

Deep Singh - Ahmed Malik

Deep Singh as Ahmed Malik talking to a young woman in FBI
CBS

Ahmed Malik (played by Deep Singh) is another new character introduced as a part of FBI's investigation into the dating site murders. 

Singh's other credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, SWAT, and The Rookie.

Gibson Frazier - Eric

Gibson Frazier as Eric raising his eyebrows in FBI
CBS

FBI Season 7, Episode 18 marks Gibson Fraizer's first appearance on the show as Eric, a new character arriving in the latest entry of the CBS drama. 

Frazier previously appeared in Noah Baumbach's Frances Ha, Man of the Century, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Erin E. Clyne - Aisha Malik

Erin E. Clyne taking a selfie in a black hoodie
CBS

Erin E. Clyne plays Aisha Malik in the new episode. The dating site murders hit a little too close to home for Aisha, as the perpetrators come after her directly. 

Clyne is best known for her work as a stunt performer in Hollywood. She has performed stunts on several episodes of the FBI franchise, Smile 2 (read more about Smile 2 here), Gotham, and Jessica Jones.

Bill Barrett - Joel Lowry

Bill Barrett as Joel Lowry talking to someone in a gray collared shirt in FBI
CBS

Bill Barrett reprises his role as Joel Lowry (as seen earlier this season). Joel is a 911 dispatcher who takes a liking to Missy Peregrym's Special Agent Maggie Bell. 

Barrett can also be seen in Fly Me to the Moon, The Oval, and The Six Triple Eight.

Emily Alabi - Dani Rhodes

Emily Alabi as Dani Rhodes in a winder jacket in FBI
CBS

Sani Rhodes (played by Emily Alabi) is another agent at the Bureau, who some speculated will eventually become a full-time team member in Season 8. 

Alabi has previously appeared in several episodes of FBI and its Most Wanted spin-off, as well as SWAT, Magnum P.I., and Joe Pickett.

Sprague Grayden - Aimee Fenway

Sprague Grayden as Aimee Fenway looking fraught in FBI
CBS

Paranormal Activity alum Sprague Grayden guest stars in FBI as Aimee Fenway. Aimee is a middle-aged woman who aids the FBI team in their dating site investigation. 

Grayden is best known for her work in the Paranormal Activity franchise, Sons of Anarchy, and 24

Claire Leyden - Sierra

Claire Leyden as Sierra pulling her hair behind her ear in FBI
CBS

Claire Leyden brings to life Sierra, a young woman who may be next on the list of the dating website killers. Thankfully, the FBI team steps in before anything too drastic can happen to her.

Leyden's only other significant credits are on the Gossip Girl reboot and New York Homicide.

Here are the series regulars who appeared in Season 7, Episode 18 (read more about the full Season 7 cast here):

  • Missy Peregrym - Special Agent Maggie Bell
  • Zeeko Zaki - Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan
  • John Boyd - Special Agent Stuart Scola
  • Alana De La Garza - Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille
  • Jeremy Sisto - Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine
- In This Article: FBI (Season 7)
Release Date
October 15, 2024
Platform
Cable TV
Actors
Jeremy Sisto
Missy Peregrym
Zeeko Zaki
Genres
Crime
Drama
- About The Author: Klein Felt
Klein Felt is a Senior Editor at The Direct. Joining the website back in 2020, he helped jumpstart video game content on The Direct. Klein plays a vital role as a part of the site's content team, demonstrating expertise in all things PlayStation, Marvel, and the greater entertainment industry.

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING