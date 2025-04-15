FBI Season 7 Episode 18 Cast: Guest Stars In 'Blkpill' (Pictures) - Sprague Grayden, Claire Leyden & More

FBI Season 7, Episode 18 featured some exciting new guest stars in its cast, including names like Sprague Grayden and Claire Leyden.

The latest episode of CBS's long-running crime drama sent its team of federal investigators into the world of online dating (of all places) after they discovered a group of users killing women who rejected them on the platform.

Episode 18 (subtitled "Blkpill") airs on CBS on Tuesday, April 15, setting up the last two episodes of Season 7.

FBI Season 7 Episode 18 ('Blkpill') Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star (Names & Pictures)

Chris Harral - Austin Wending

Chris Harral takes on the role of Austin Wending, yet another suspect in the latest string of dating website killings, potentially being the mastermind behind the whole thing.

Outside of FBI, Harral can also be seen in The Equalizer, Broken Pieces, and Before.

Juan Castano - Cody

Juan Castano brings to life Cody in the latest episode of FBI, one of the scorned dating website users who comes up as a suspect in a string of recent murders.

Castano arrives on the FBI scene, having previously starred in What/IF, Red, White & Royal Blue, and Disney's Encanto.

Deep Singh - Ahmed Malik

Ahmed Malik (played by Deep Singh) is another new character introduced as a part of FBI's investigation into the dating site murders.

Singh's other credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, SWAT, and The Rookie.

Gibson Frazier - Eric

FBI Season 7, Episode 18 marks Gibson Fraizer's first appearance on the show as Eric, a new character arriving in the latest entry of the CBS drama.

Frazier previously appeared in Noah Baumbach's Frances Ha, Man of the Century, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Erin E. Clyne - Aisha Malik

Erin E. Clyne plays Aisha Malik in the new episode. The dating site murders hit a little too close to home for Aisha, as the perpetrators come after her directly.

Clyne is best known for her work as a stunt performer in Hollywood. She has performed stunts on several episodes of the FBI franchise, Smile 2 (read more about Smile 2 here), Gotham, and Jessica Jones.

Bill Barrett - Joel Lowry

Bill Barrett reprises his role as Joel Lowry (as seen earlier this season). Joel is a 911 dispatcher who takes a liking to Missy Peregrym's Special Agent Maggie Bell.

Barrett can also be seen in Fly Me to the Moon, The Oval, and The Six Triple Eight.

Emily Alabi - Dani Rhodes

Sani Rhodes (played by Emily Alabi) is another agent at the Bureau, who some speculated will eventually become a full-time team member in Season 8.

Alabi has previously appeared in several episodes of FBI and its Most Wanted spin-off, as well as SWAT, Magnum P.I., and Joe Pickett.

Sprague Grayden - Aimee Fenway

Paranormal Activity alum Sprague Grayden guest stars in FBI as Aimee Fenway. Aimee is a middle-aged woman who aids the FBI team in their dating site investigation.

Grayden is best known for her work in the Paranormal Activity franchise, Sons of Anarchy, and 24.

Claire Leyden - Sierra

Claire Leyden brings to life Sierra, a young woman who may be next on the list of the dating website killers. Thankfully, the FBI team steps in before anything too drastic can happen to her.

Leyden's only other significant credits are on the Gossip Girl reboot and New York Homicide.

