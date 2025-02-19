CBS revealed the next appearance of Maggie's partner, OA, in FBI Season 7, Episode 13 following his absence in the latest installment of the crime series.

OA, whose real name is Omar Adom Zidan, has been integral to the FBI's operations since his debut in the CBS show's pilot episode. Zeeko Zaki, who is part of the main cast of FBI Season 7, plays the character on screen.

He has been Maggie's longtime partner in the field. They have supported each other through the ups and downs of every mission.

As the pair's closeness strengthens, fans are concerned that OA was absent from one of Maggie's crucial missions of the week.

What Happened to OA on FBI?

Zeeko Zaki

CBS revealed the official promo and synopsis for FBI Season 7, Episode 13, "Hitched," showcasing the return of Zeeko Zaki's OA to the team after his absence in the last episode.

The synopsis teased a case becoming personal for Scola after two jurors for a high-profile mafia trial are killed:

"After two jurors for a high-profile mafia trial are gunned down, the team jumps into an organized crime investigation until it is discovered that the jurors may not have been the intended targets at all. The case becomes personal for Scola when he learns that one of his former drill instructors from the military academy he attended may be linked."

The official promo then revealed OA getting back in action alongside Maggie and Scola, helping the team uncover a dangerous conspiracy involving the mafia.

In FBI Season 7, Episode 12, "Manhunt," Maggie spearheads the search for a human trafficking victim from the Philippines before she is whisked out of the U.S. by a dangerous trafficker for illegal deeds.

Throughout her mission, it is apparent that Maggie's partner, OA, was absent during the episode, with Scola taking over.

There is a good reason why OA is missing in "Manhunt," and the answer can be found in the previous episode, "Shelter."

FBI Season 7, Episode 11 saw OA having a difficult time dealing with the case of the week since it involved a gunman shooting at Muslim immigrants inside a shelter.

OA's temper got the best of him in some moments during the mission, prompting Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille to pacify him and warn him not to let personal feelings get in the way of his job.

Something similar happened in FBI Season 7, Episode 8, when OA's former informant and army buddy, Clay, double-crossed him, leading to a tense encounter that almost endangered his team members.

While OA and the team found out who the gunman was and put a stop to his operation, it's possible that he took some time off after the whole fiasco to let off some steam. Isobel could have even potentially recommended for him to take a break.

FBI Season 7, Episode 13 will premiere on CBS next Tuesday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Is Zeeko Zaki's OA Leaving FBI?

FBI has had its fair share of departures over the years, most recently involving Katherine Renee Kane's Tiffany Wallace.

As for a series mainstay like Zeeko Zaki, who has portrayed OA since the beginning, it is doubtful that he will depart since his character still has many stories to tell.

In an interview with The Wrap in May 2024, Zaki addressed exit concerns over Missy Peregrym's character, Maggie, following an intense storyline involving her foster daughter Stella in FBI Season 6, Episode 11. He noted that the actress' departure is "not happening:"

"That is not happening. But I think all press is good press. It’s nice to see that people are that dialed in on on the show. But no, she will be back. And I hope it’s not a spoiler, but she will be back in the finale, which is really exciting."

When asked if he wants to take a break from FBI, Zaki is not interested, simply saying, "Never. I want to be in every episode."

The actor's dedication and loyalty to FBI is apparent, considering he has been featured in almost every episode since the beginning.

OA's absence in the latest Maggie-centric episode of FBI is definitely for story purposes, allowing the character to take a break after a few high-intense episodes. Hopefully, OA will reconnect with Maggie in the upcoming episode as the pair work best together in the field.

New episodes of FBI Season 7 premiere every Tuesday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Paramount+.