FBI Show: CBS Reveals If Zeeko Zaki's OA Is Ever Coming Back

CBS offered some clarity after fans began to worry Zeeko Zaki's OA may never come back to FBI.

Zaki's fan-favorite TV special agent has been a part of the hit drama since its inception back in 2018; however, as of late, whispers of his potential exit from the show have begun to swirl.

That was largely thanks to recent absences from the character during Season 7, as he has been missing from two episodes thus far in the season.

Is Zeeko Zaki's OA Still on FBI?

CBS

The source of these questions about Zeeko Zaki's OA potentially leaving FBI comes from the character's streak of missing in action during some crucial episodes of the series as of late.

To date, Zaki's Omar Adom Zidan (aka OA) has been absent for two episodes of FBI Season 7, including the recently-released "Acolyte" (read more about FBI's latest episode here).

These absences look to be temporary though—at least for now. Earlier in the season, when OA was put on the bench for another episode and was back not too soon after. What is different about this latest absence though, is that it was given no in-universe reason. He was just gone.

While the next episode in the series has not yet been released confirming this time around his missing a week was just a temporary measure, one can assume that will be the case.

Is OA Leaving FBI?

Thankfully, for fans worried Zereko Zaki's OA might be getting ready to leave FBI, CBS has already confirmed that is not happening.

In a new trailer for the series' upcoming episode (Season 7, Episode 16), OA can be seen running through the streets, back on the trail after taking the week off in Episode 15.

Perhaps fans may even get some sort of explanation from the beloved special agent about where he was while Missy Peregrym's Maggie was uncovering a terrifying serial killer plot in last week's episode.

While it is unclear in the promo itself, one reason for his absence could possibly be that he was working undercover during the events of "Acolyte."

The character can be seen on-screen in the brief bit of footage fans got from the next chapter in the FBI story as talk of several agents going undercover is brought up.

CBS

Could OA have been one of those agents who is now getting pulled out of cover as the hunt for this serial killer heats up? Maybe!

Outside of the series, there is a good reason why OA/Zeeko Zaki was left out of several recent episodes. No, it is not because the actor is getting ready to leave the show. It has to do with a recent contract change made on the series for its biggest actors.

Heading into Season 7, a new stipulation was put into the contract of its main cast, noting that (as a way to cut costs) each of them would take two episodes off at some point in the season.

Zeeko's two episodes have not come and gone, and fans have also seen series lead Missy Peregrym do the same as well.

While it may be worrying in the moment, audiences should just keep in mind this contract amendment and how it is effecting what character and actors appear in what episodes while others do not.

FBI Season 7 continues with new episodes debuting every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET before streaming the next day on Paramount+.