Dylan McDermott's Remy has been absent from a few of FBI: International's recent episodes, leading many to worry that he could leave the show soon.

FBI: Most Wanted premiered in 2020 with Julian McMahon as the lead actor. Two years later, McDermott joined the cast when McMahon left, taking over the leading role.

In the show, McDermott and the rest of FBI: Most Wanted's main cast track down criminals on the bureau's most wanted list.

Where Is Remy on FBI Most Wanted?

After appearing in Season 6, Episode 12 and tackling an extremely personal case involving his ex-girlfriend, April, Remy was entirely absent from FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 13.

The show didn't explain exactly where he was, and many started to worry about his status on the show. Concerns only grew when he didn't appear in Episode 14, which was released on March 11, 2025.

Neither McDermott nor CBS officially commented on the actor's recent absence from the series, and it may not be addressed at all.

Fans didn't consider McDermott's absence from one episode a big deal, but now that he has been gone for two installments in a row, many suspect he could be leaving.

Is Dylan McDermott Leaving FBI Most Wanted?

Remy not being in the previous two FBI: Most Wanted episodes has been worrying for many, but the good news is that CBS already confirmed whether or not he will return, so fans at least know if they have seen the last of the character.

Fans who stuck around to watch the promo for Episode 15 (titled "Four Bodies" and released on March 18, 2025) that premiered during the credits of Episode 14 learned that McDermott's Remy would be returning in the coming episode.

The promo confirmed that he will at least be around for the next episode since he was heavily featured in that footage. Fans can expect him to be present throughout the rest of the season since FBI: Most Wanted will end with Season 6.

The most likely reason for Remy's two-episode absence is the budget cuts that CBS put in place for Most Wanted Season 6. Deadline reported that actors in FBI and FBI: Most Wanted were only guaranteed pay for 20 episodes, no matter how many episodes were in the season.

The plan was for certain characters to miss specific episodes so that the total budget for the show's sixth and final season would be lower without the actors getting paid less.

The good news is that McDermott won't miss any more episodes in Season 6. As mentioned, main actors were guaranteed pay for 20 episodes, and there will be 22 episodes in Season 6.

Since McDermott's character was absent for two episodes in a row, those would be the only two episodes he could miss to reach 20 episodes for the season, meaning that he will be around for every episode to come.

New episodes of FBI: Most Wanted air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET before streaming the next day on Paramount+.