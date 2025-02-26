Fans are upset by Remy's (Dylan McDermott) recent absence from the latest episode of FBI: Most Wanted.

FBI: Most Wanted follows the FBI's Fugitive Task Force as they track down the country's most dangerous criminals. As the first spin-off of FBI, the CBS show was introduced through a backdoor pilot in the original series, expanding Dick Wolf's crime universe.

Season 6 premiered in October 2024, bringing back a talented cast led by Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott, alongside key returning members like Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Edwin Hodge.

Why Was Remy Missing in FBI Most Wanted?

FBI: Most Wanted

Dylan McDermott's character, Remy Scott, was noticeably absent from FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 13, "Greek Tragedy," sparking speculation about his potential departure from the series.

In the episode, the Fugitive Task Force tackles a harrowing case involving the murder of two sorority sisters, while Hana deals with personal struggles involving her ex. However, Remy's unexplained absence left fans questioning whether this was a temporary break or a sign of something more permanent.

While there has been no official announcement regarding McDermott's exit, his absence in such a pivotal episode raises concerns. Until CBS or McDermott provides clarity, fans must wait and speculate on why he was gone.

The Truth Behind Dylan McDermott's Absence

Remy’s absence in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 13 is likely a direct result of the show’s recent budget cuts, which have reduced the number of guaranteed episodes for series regulars.

Deadline reported that actors on FBI and FBI: Most Wanted will be "guaranteed" payment for 20 episodes, no matter the season total. At the time, it was inferred that episodes would strategically exclude key characters to balance the budget without reducing per-episode pay. That assumption seems to have become a reality.

Given McDermott's high-profile status, his absences could be spaced out across the season to maximize his presence in key storylines. This approach mirrors similar cost-saving measures in other network dramas, such as Grey's Anatomy (set to return in 2025) and Law & Order.

As networks like CBS prioritize financial efficiency, audiences may need to adjust to more frequent character absences in their favorite ensemble-driven shows.

New episodes of FBI: Most Wanted air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET before streaming the next day on Paramount+.