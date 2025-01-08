The FBI franchise's upcoming slate of 2025 episodes has a confirmed release date.

All three FBI shows have been drama-filled in their newest seasons, including multiple exit scares across the franchise's landscape. Each show is in at least its fourth season, and extensive backgrounds have been laid out for their core casts of characters over the years.

Seen as part of CBS' lineup of dramas, all three shows took their hiatus for the winter season starting on December 17, 2024.

When Does FBI Show Come Back In 2025?

An official press release from Paramount confirmed the premiere date for all three shows in CBS' FBI franchise.

As the FBI shows have in recent seasons, the three series will air back-to-back-to-back in a three-hour block on CBS. This will start on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, with episodes then airing on Tuesday nights after that. That block runs from 8 p.m. ET until 11 p.m. ET.

FBI Season 7

CBS

The flagship series in the FBI franchise, FBI, will return to the small screen on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, from its usual 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET slot.

The last episode of the series saw the core team of FBI agents going after a cargo heist that left several other agents dead. OA Zidan turns to Clay Voss for assistance as they try to locate a group of thieves who stole a massive shipment of gold bars.

Tragically, Clay betrays the team when he is revealed to be behind the heist, leading OA to shoot and kill him. The team is thrown for a loop going into the second half of the season, and loyalties are questioned across the board.

This also comes amid multiple core characters vacating the FBI show during Season 7.

FBI: International Season 4

CBS

Season 4, Episode 9 of FBI: International is set to return on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, during the 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. time block.

Season 4 already deals heavily with Scott Forrester's shocking exit, which has left the Fly Team searching for leadership. The midseason finale also brought drama for newcomer Wes Mitchell, who flew to Budapest to find the person who killed his partner in Los Angeles early in this season.

The latest episode featured a follow-up to Mitchell's initial story as Greg Csonka went on trial for the murder of Mitchell's partner, but he eventually escaped. The episode ended with Cameron Vo's life hanging in the balance after a significant injury, which has viewers up in arms.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6

CBS

The final show in the FBI block, FBI: Most Wanted, will begin airing on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 10 p.m ET.

Season 6, Episode 8 had the Fugitive Task Force go toe to toe with Virginia law enforcement while investigating a suspected serial killer. They went after the culprit behind a home invasion as the residents were beaten up over a situation tied back to illegal drugs.

Once the case resolved itself, more drama arose as Remy had to handle a situation with his long-distance girlfriend, who turned down an offer to move in with him. Their relationship will play a key role in the rest of the season while new cases continue to flow in.

CBS' trio of FBI shows will return to the air at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.