NCIS' new 2025 episodes are on their way back to the small screen as all three series get ready to return from their winter hiatus.

The NCIS franchise showed no signs of slowing down as it returned in October 2024, highlighting various branches and eras of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Originally developed as a spin-off of JAG in 2003, the franchise is now in its 22nd year and it has spawned five spin-off series.

Three of those series are still running as of 2025, including the original NCIS and two newer series that have debuted in more recent years.

When Will NCIS Return In 2025?

Paramount and CBS officially confirmed when the newest seasons of NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney will return to the small screen in 2025.

The second part of NCIS Season 22 will be back on CBS starting on Monday, January 27, running in the hour-long 9 p.m. ET timeslot.

One hour later at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, January 27 will be NCIS: Origins, which is in the middle of its first season.

Then, Fridays will be the home for NCIS: Sydney as Season 2 makes its debut at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, January 31. These will be the first new episodes for this series since Season 1 ran from November to December 2023.

NCIS Season 22

Originally developed as a JAG spin-off, NCIS' first season aired on CBS in September 2003. The series follows a team of special agents in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Major Case Response Team based in Washington D.C. (which was jeopardized early in NCIS Season 22 after Agent McGee's near exit).

Over the last two decades, this team consistently investigated crimes tied back to the United States Navy, mostly deaths of soldiers and Marines. However, some of their cases are far larger in scale as the fate of the geopolitical world sometimes hangs in the balance.

Most recently seen handling a Christmas-inspired case in Season 22, Episode 9, the team will continue to handle a transition of power at NCIS. Following Gabrielle LaRoche's promotion to NCIS Deputy Director, tension will continue to persist between him and the team as McGee continues to lead his co-workers.

NCIS: Origins Season 1

CBS is halfway through the first season of its newest NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Origins, which returns to air in January. It tells the story of original NCIS lead Leroy Jethro Gibbs, first played by Mark Harmon, as Harmon returns to narrate viewers through his early days as an NCIS special agent.

The younger Gibbs is portrayed by Austin Stowell as he takes on the younger years of the iconic TV protagonist. This version of the character is seen as he begins his time at the NIS' Camp Pendleton office finding his place on a ragtag team of agents led by NCIS regular Mike Franks.

In this story, Gibbs is still trying to process the murder of his wife and daughter, which was detailed in a flashback-centric episode from the end of NCIS Season 3 in 2006. Fans see many of the gaps in Gibbs' life filled in long before his 19-year stint as the leading man in this franchise's original series.

NCIS: Sydney Season 2

NCIS: Sydney returns to the air for Season 2 after its initial slate of episodes concluded in December 2023. It follows a joint task force made up of NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers working together on a case involving American military personnel.

This team is led by Olivia Swann's Michelle Mackey, the NCIS Special Agent-in-Charge. Joining her in the cast are Todd Lasanse (AFP Second-in-Command Jim "JD" Dempsey), Sean Sagar (NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson), Tuuli Narkle (AFP Liason Officer Constable Evie Cooper), and more.

Last season, the team set out to rescue JD's nine-year-old son from an international assassin who kidnapped him, which put the entire NCIS and AFP team in danger. The season then ends on a cliffhanger as the team learns about the mysterious Colonel Rankin through a mysterious phone call.

The NCIS franchise will return to CBS starting on Monday, January 27. Old seasons and new episodes can be seen on Paramount+.