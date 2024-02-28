One of FBI: International's biggest actors is officially leaving the CBS series following the Season 3 premiere.

FBI: International is one of three shows under the FBI umbrella, with this specific title focusing on a group of agents who travel around the globe to carry out operations that protect the people of the United States.

Although the show is only in the middle of its third season, many fans have grown attached to the core group of actors and characters that are featured onscreen.

[ Full Cast of FBI: International 2024 - Season 3 Main Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

Every Major Actor and Character Leaving FBI: International

Nearly every major character and actor who was featured in the first two seasons of FBI: International returned for Season 3 in some capacity.

However, the premiere episode served as the farewell for one main character, and there is another who appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 and isn't expected to return at all in Season 3. That being said, here is every major actor and character who is leaving FBI: International:

Heida Reed - Jamie Kellett

CBS

Heida Reed's Jamie Kellett was one of FBI: International's main characters in the show's first two seasons, but TVLine reported in December 2023 that the actress would be leaving the show early on in Season 3.

Many expected Reed to still have a fairly substantial role in the first few episodes of Season 3, but the actress officially bid farewell after the new season's first episode.

After the Season 3 premiere episode debuted on CBS, the actor posted a couple of behind-the-scenes photos on her official Instagram page - one of herself and another with her fellow castmates - along with a caption thanking the fans and saying "Agent Kellett out:"

"Thank you SO MUCH to the fans for letting Jamie into your hearts 💕 Agent Kellett out!"

It is important to note, however, that Agent Kellett wasn't killed off in the show, but rather announced that she was transferring to Washington D.C., leaving the door open for a potential return in the future.

Neither Reed nor CBS confirmed the reasoning for the actor's departure, but the original report that detailed she would be leaving claimed that it was due to creative reasons.

Christiane Paul - Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger

CBS

Christiane Paul's Katrin Jaeger began FBI: International as a series regular, appearing in every single episode of Season 1.

However, at the end of that first installment, Paul's character received a promotion and said goodbye to the rest of the show's characters, making it seem as though she would be leaving for good.

That didn't end up being entirely true, however, as how Paul returned for one episode in Season 2.

So, although she was significantly downgraded from being a series regular to just having a guest appearance, the actor still did have a role in Season 2.

It is possible that she could be featured in one or two more episodes in the future, but as of right now, fans can expect to not see Agent Jaeger in any capacity.

Bonus: Showrunner Derek Haas

Although he is not a featured actor, FBI: International showrunner Derek Haas officially stepped down from his executive role on the show prior to Season 3's release.

Haas was also the showrunner for CBS' Chicago Fire but left his role there as well before it's newest season debuted.

It is important to note that there was no animosity between Haas and CBS or Wolf Entertainment and that he simply wanted to pursue creating other TV shows.

Matt Olmstead, who is the co-creator and former showrunner of Chicago P.D., took over as showrunner of FBI: International.

New episodes of FBI: International are released every Tuesday on CBS and the following day on Paramount+.

