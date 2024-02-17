CBS' S.W.A.T. TV show is officially back in 2024 with Season 7, with a cast led by Shemar Moore and Jay Harrington.

After airing for six seasons, CBS officially canceled its S.W.A.T. series, but after backlash from star Shemar Moore, the decision was reversed. It was then announced that there would be one final installment to wrap up the story.

Season 7 (which will only contain 13 episodes as opposed to the normal 18-23 per season) is bringing back almost every main actor and their respective characters, and new episodes of the show will be released on CBS every Friday at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will then stream on Paramount+ the following day.

Season 7 premiered on February 16.

Every Major Actor & Character in S.W.A.T. Season 7

Shemar Moore - Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson

CBS

Actor Shemar Moore returns for the seventh and final season as main protagonist Daniel Harrelson, aka Hondo.

Harrelson is the team leader of the 20-David S.W.A.T. team in the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and has been the outright main character of the series since the pilot episode.

The character was formerly a member of the United States Marine Corps prior to joining the LAPD. He now has the rank of Police Sergeant II.

Moore played a big role in getting S.W.A.T. uncanceled for one final season. The actor is also known for roles in Criminal Minds, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and The Young and the Restless.

Jay Harrington - David Kay

CBS

Jay Harrington's David "Deacon" Kay is another veteran member of the LAPD S.W.A.T. team and the second-in-command behind Daniel Harrelson.

Many in the series thought Sergeant Kay deserved to be named team leader instead of Harrelson due to the former's tenure in the LAPD.

At one point in the show, Kay was offered a promotion to be the team leader of the 50-squad, but he ultimately turned it down due to guilt over taking money from a crime scene.

Harrington is best known for his roles in Better Off Ted, American Reunion, and Summerland.

David Lim - Victor Tan

CBS

Victor Tan is another character who has appeared in nearly every episode of S.W.A.T. He is played by actor David Lim.

Tan ranks Police Officer III within the LAPD and works directly alongside his squad members in the 20-David S.W.A.T. team.

The character was previously married to Bonnie Lonsdale. However, they are now officially divorced due to the latter having an affair.

Lim is also known for his roles in Quantico, 5th Passenger, and Hollywood Heights.

Patrick St. Esprit - Robert Hicks

CBS

Patrick St. Esprit portrays Robert Hicks, the leader and commander of the LAPD's S.W.A.T. division.

Commander Hicks was the one responsible for promoting Daniel Harrelson to the leader of the 20-David team. He started out the show as a recurring character but was made a series regular in Season 2.

It is also important to note that Hicks has served with the LAPD for 40 years, being one of the most decorated active officers.

St. Esprit can also be seen in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Green Zone, and Draft Day.

Rochelle Aytes - Nichelle Carmichael

CBS

Rochelle Aytes' Nichelle Carmichael works at the local community center in S.W.A.T. and is the fiancee of Daniel Harrelson.

Nichelle wasn't introduced in the show until Season 3 but has had a recurring role ever since, with Season 6 being the installment she was featured the most in, appearing in 17 of the 22 episodes.

Aytes is best known for her roles in Trick 'r Treat, White Chicks, and Madea's Family Reunion.

Anna Enger Ritch - Officer Zoe Powell

CBS

Anna Enger Ritch's Zoe Powell is one of the newer cast members of S.W.A.T., first appearing in Season 5 of the show (where she was only credited in two episodes).

Zoe was first introduced as a police officer in the LAPD, but she later passed the selection and became an official member of S.W.A.T.

Ritch can also be seen in The Haunting of Hill House, Chicago Med, and Hawaii Five-0.

Alex Russell - Jim Street

CBS

Jim Street is played by actor Alex Russell, and although he has appeared in nearly every episode of S.W.A.T., he is the newest recruit to the team.

Street was formerly a member of the Long Beach Police Department and is currently in a relationship with Lina Esco's Christina Alonso, the first female member of the LAPD's S.W.A.T. team.

Russell is also known for his work in Chronicle, Unbroken, and Carrie (2013).

Kenny Johnson - Dominique Luca

CBS

Kenny Johnson's Dominique Luca is another character who has been a part of the show since the first episode.

Luca carries the rank of Police Officer III+1, meaning he is third-in-command behind Daniel Harrelson and David Kay.

Officer Luca is notably a third-generation officer, with his grandfather being a part of one of the LAPD's first S.W.A.T. teams.

Johnson is also known for his work in The Shield, I Heard the Mermaids Singing, and Blade.

New episodes of S.W.A.T. premiere every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount+.