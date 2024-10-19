SWAT Season 8 brings back Shemar Moore alongside new additions Annie Ilonzeh and newly promoted series regular Niko Pepaj.

The latest season of the action-packed CBS series as it continues the dangerous missions of the 20-DAVID S.W.A.T. team. SWAT Season 8 serves as a milestone for the show since the original plan was for it to end with Season 7.

The new season is confirmed to have 22 episodes instead of last season's 13-episode run.

SWAT Season 8 premiered on CBS on October 18.

Every Main Cast Member of SWAT Season 8

Shemar Moore - Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr.

Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore returns as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr., the leader of the Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) 20-DAVID SWAT team.

After a death-defying mission in the Season 7 finale where he was able to stop Zane Graham from harming innocent people, Hondo resolved his issue with his father in an emotional conversation.

He also had a terrifying home invasion in SWAT Season 7, Episode 9.

In Season 8, he has to deal with Dominique Luca's (Kenny Johnson) exit in Season 7, leaving one spot open for the 20-DAVID crew.

Criminal Minds fans may recognize Moore for his role as Derek Morgan in over 200 episodes of the series.

The actor also starred in The Young and the Restless and Diary of a Mad Black Woman.

Jay Harrington - David "Deacon" Kay

Jay Harrington

Jay Harrington returns as David "Deacon" Kay, the second-in-command of LAPD's SWAT team.

Deacon retired from active duty in Season 7, leaving fans to wonder about his SWAT future.

However, he returned in the Season 7 finale to help the 20-DAVID crew in their fight against Zane Graham. He was able to join the mission since his retirement paperwork was yet to be processed.

After the successful mission, Deacon told Hondo that he was not retiring after all since his wife revealed that her sister would be the nanny to their kids.

Harrington is known for his roles in Better Off Ted, Summerland, and Coupling.

David Lim - Victor Tan

David Lim

David Lim plays Victor Tan, an officer in Hondo's 20-DAVID SWAT team.

Victor had a memorable mission in SWAT Season 7, Episode 11 when he became a one-man crew while trying to save the attendees of a party from a hostage situation.

Victor's expertise in handling stressful situations is expected to continue to help the team in Season 8.

Lim also appeared in Quantico, 5th Passenger, and Hollywood Heights.

Patrick St. Esprit - Robert Hicks

Patrick St. Esprit

Patrick St. Esprit is back as Robert Hicks, the commander of the LAPD SWAT team.

In Season 8, Hicks continues to be the stabilizing force of the team amid their weekly dangerous missions. However, he has reservations over Hondo's plan to take in a new crew member after Luca's departure.

St. Esprit has over 100 credits to his name, with roles in Unsolved, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Narcos.

Anna Enger Ritch - Zoe Powell

Anna Enger Ritch

Anna Enger Ritch is part of SWAT Season 8's cast as Zoe Powell, another member of the 20-DAVID crew.

In the Season 7 premiere, Zoe was involved in a near-death experience but she has since recovered from the incident. As a result, the mission transformed her into becoming a much stronger SWAT agent for Hondo's crew.

Ritch starred in The Haunting of Hill House, Chicago Med, and Hawaii Five-0.

Rochelle Aytes - Nichelle Carmichael

Rochelle Aytes

Rochelle Aytes has been relegated to guest star capacity in SWAT Season 8. The actress plays Nichelle Carmichael, Hondo's wife in the series.

Aytes' new status as a guest star is due to her involvement in another CBS series, Watson.

Aytes can be seen in Monarch, Hawaii Five-O, and Mistresses.

Brigitte Kali Canales - Alexis Cabrera

Brigitte Kali Canales

Brigitte Kali Canales reprises her role as Alexis Cabrera in SWAT Season 8. The character is a reliable member of Hondo's 20-DAVID crew.

Canales' notable credits include Fear the Walking Dead, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Quantum Leap.

Annie Ilonzeh - Devin Gamble

Annie Ilonzeh

A notable newcomer to the cast of SWAT Season 8 is Annie Ilonzeh as Devin Gamble, Hondo's new recruit in the 20-DAVID crew after Luca's exit.

According to Deadline, Devin was born into a crime family from Los Angeles who is determined to break free from her bloodline's haunting legacy.

After her father was arrested by the LAPD, she left Los Angeles to start fresh for the Oakland Police Department.

However, Hondo has his eyes set on recruiting Gamble for his crew in Season 8.

Ilonzeh appeared in various movies and TV Shows, such as Snatched, Arrow, and Person of Interest.

Niko Pepaj - Miguel Alfaro

Niko Pepaj

Niko Pepaj has been upgraded from recurring capacity to a series regular in SWAT Season 8. He plays Miguel Alfaro, a now-permanent member of the 20-DAVID squad.

Pepaj's most recognizable roles include playing Sergio in Awkward, Leon in Daytime Divas, and Frankie in Bunheads.

New episodes of SWAT Season 8 premiere on CBS every Friday at 8 p.m. ET.