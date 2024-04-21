Nashville alum and On The Verge's Nick Jandl guest stars in S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episode 9.

Season 7, Episode, 9, "Honeytrap," highlights a clash between a dangerous female robbery crew that targets rich VIPs and the 20-SQUAD alongside FBI Agent Jackie Vasquez.

The latest episode also tackles Commander Hicks' rocky relationship with Maggie.

SWAT Season 7, Episode 9 premiered on CBS on April 19.

Every Main Cast Member of Swat Season 7 Episode 9

Shemar Moore - Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson

Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore returns to lead the cast of S.W.A.T. Season 7 as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, the team leader of the 20-DAVID S.W.A.T. team in the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Episode 9 sees Hondo struggling to find replacements for those who left his team (such as Street). Jackie calls Hondo so that LAPD's S.W.A.T. team can assist the FBI in catching the honeytraps, noting that they only have 48 hours before they leave the city.

Criminal Minds fans may recognize Moore for his role as Derek Morgan in over 200 episodes of the series. The actor also starred in The Young and the Restless and Diary of a Mad Black Woman.

Jay Harrington - David "Deacon" Kay

Jay Harrington

Jay Harrington brings David "Deacon" Kay to life in S.W.A.T.

Deacon is the second-in-command behind Daniel Harrelson and a respected member of LAPD's S.W.A.T.

Episode 9 shows Deacon agreeing to help Agent Vasquez in taking down the honeytraps. Elsewhere, he also helps Hicks with his relationship problems.

Harrington previously appeared in Better Off Ted, Summerland, and Coupling.

Rochelle Aytes - Nichelle Carmichael

Rochelle Aytes

Rochelle Aytes' Nichelle Carmichael is Hondo's wife.

Nichelle appears in Season 7, Episode 9 to remind Hondo to take a step back and not be stressed over finding replacements for the team. She also tells her husband that she has a family that also needs him.

Aytes has credits in Monarch, Hawaii Five-O, and Mistresses.

Brigitte Kali Canales - Alexis Cabrera

Anna Enger Ritch

Brigitte Kali Canales is part of S.W.A.T.'s cast as Alexis Cabrera, a member of LAPD's S.W.A.T. team.

Alexis joins Hondo and the others in investigating the honeytraps and why they targeted two specific people in Los Angeles known for being an expert in hacking and breaking in.

Canales is known for her roles in Fear the Walking Dead, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Quantum Leap.

Patrick St. Esprit - Commander Robert "Bob" Hicks

Patrick St. Esprit

Patrick St. Esprit reprises his role as Commander Robert "Bob" Hicks, the leader of the LAPD's S.W.A.T. division.

Commander Hicks is having issues with his relationship with Maggie in the new episode, and things take a turn for the worse when she suddenly breaks their connection.

Hicks also assists in taking down the honeytraps.

St. Esprit has over 100 credits to his name, with roles in Unsolved, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Narcos.

Kristin Carey - Maggie

Kristin Carey

Maggie (played by Kristin Carey) is Commander Hicks' current girlfriend in Season 7.

In Episode 9, Maggie tells Hicks the truth about why she was ghosting him in the past weeks, admitting that she is dealing with a health condition known as ALS.

As a result, Maggie decides to break up with Hicks since she doesn't want him to go through with the death of another loved one.

Carey can be seen in Dumb Money, Hall Pass, and For All Mankind.

Cathy Cahlin Ryan - Dr. Wendy

Cathy Cahlin Ryan

Cathy Cahlin Ryan returns in S.W.A.T. Season 7, Episode 9 as Dr. Wendy, LAPD S.W.A.T.'s resident psychologist.

The latest episode shows Dr. Wendy helping Commander Hicks navigate his breakup with Maggie and the discovery that she has ALS.

Perhaps Ryan's most famous role is playing Corrine Mackey in The Shield. The actress also starred in Lie to Me, Redbelt, and The Chicago Code.

Lou Ferrigno Jr. - Sergeant Donovan Rocker

Lou Ferrigno Jr.

Lou Ferrigno Jr.'s Sergeant Donovan Rocker appears in Episode 9 to help LAPD's S.W.A.T. with their honeytrap issue.

Sergeant Rocker is instrumental in catching Bella Lisboa during the S.W.A.T.'s team first encounter with the honeytraps.

Ferrigno Jr. is known for his roles as Ryan in Outer Banks, Rex Tyler in Stargirl, and Tommy Kinnard in 9-1-1.

Jessica Camacho - Jackie Vasquez

Jessica Camacho

Jessica Camacho reunites with the cast of S.W.A.T. after appearing in Season 6.

Camacho plays FBI agent Jackie Vasquez, the team lead spearheading the investigation regarding the honeytraps in Los Angeles.

During the investigation, Jackie needs to deal with an annoying fellow FBI agent working on the case. She also taps the help of her friends at LAPD's S.W.A.T. to capture the dangerous culprits.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Camacho for her role as Gypsy in The CW's The Flash. The actress can also be seen in All Rise and Watchmen.

Nick Jandl - Special Agent Chad Hettinger

Nick Jandl

Nick Jandl joins the world of S.W.A.T. as FBI Special Agent Chad Hettinger.

Agent Hettinger takes over the lead position of the investigation after Jackie was demoted. Hettinger, who is cocky and arrogant, made multiple wrong decisions throughout the investigation that almost jeopardized the case.

All of this is because of his strong intentions of climbing the ranks of the FBI.

Jandl is known for his roles in Nashville, On the Verge, Chicago Fire, and Lucifer.

Sabrine Texidor - Bella Lisboa

Sabrine Texidor

Sabrine Texidor joins the cast of S.W.A.T. Season 7, Episode 9 as Bella Lisboa.

Bella is a member of the honeytraps who lures rich guys and VIPs with their charm so that her associates can rob them. If the victim fights back, they are dead.

It is revealed that Bella is the daughter of a former drug dealer who died when she was eight years old.

Texidor has credits in Grand Hotel and Half Sisters.

Idalia Valles - Catalina Paulista

Idalia Valles

Idalia Valles appears as Catalina Paulista, a member of the honeytraps who doesn't hesitate to kill their victims when their backs are against the wall.

S.W.A.T. Season 7, Episode 9 revealed that Catalina was previously involved in one of the biggest gangs in Rio, Brazil.

Valles' notable credits include Queen of the South, Con, and Bad Shorts.

Daniel Marin - Augie

Daniel Marin

Another guest star is Daniel Marin as Augie in S.W.A.T. Season 7, Episode 9.

Augie is the man behind the honeytraps, the one who is ordering them which victim to target during their shady encounters. He is also Catalina's cousin.

Marin is known for his roles in Imprisoned, NCIS: Los Angeles, and The Chosen.

New episodes of S.W.A.T. Season 7 premiere every Friday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

