Fans can tune into CBS' Blue Bloods one final time in 2024 with the release of Season 14, led by Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg.

Season 14 of Blue Bloods was announced to be its last as the current installment closes out the character arcs and storylines portrayed by a star-studded cast.

However, it is important to note that Season 14 will be split into two halves. Part one will consist of the first 10 episodes, and the final eight will not be released until sometime in the fall of this year.

Season 14 began airing on CBS on February 16.

Every Major Actor & Character in Blue Bloods Season 14

Tom Selleck - Frank Reagan

CBS

Legendary actor Tom Selleck portrays Francis Xavier Reagan (better known as Frank) in Blue Bloods Season 14.

Frank has been a vital character since the first episode aired in 2010. He is the New York City Police Commissioner but often questions if it is time for him to step away.

Before becoming a police commissioner, Frank served in the Vietnam War for the United States Marine Corps.

Selleck has been credited for nearly 90 roles throughout his career, the most notable being Magnum P.I. (1980-1988), In & Out, and Three Men and a Baby.

Donnie Wahlberg - Danny Reagan

CBS

Danny Reagan is played by veteran actor Donnie Wahlberg. The character is a detective in the New York City Police Department, specifically on the Major Case Squad in the 54th Precinct.

Detective Reagan is the oldest son of Commissioner Frank Reagan and, like his father, served in one of the wars for the United States military (two tours in the Iraq War).

Reagan was previously married to Amy Carlson's Linda Reagan, who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2017.

Wahlberg is best known for his roles in Saw II, Ransom, and Dreamcatcher.

Bridget Moynahan - Erin Reagan

CBS

Bridget Moynahan's Erin Reagan is the brother of Danny Reagan and the daughter of Commissioner Frank Reagan.

She is a member of the New York County's District Attorney's Office where she serves as the Bureau Chief of the Trial Bureau.

Erin works directly alongside her brother and father and the rest of the NYPD, but since she has to adhere to the law, it can sometimes cause tension between the family.

Moynahan can also be seen in I, Robot, battle Los Angeles, and The Sum of All Fears.

Will Estes - Jamie Reagan

CBS

Jamie Reagan (yes, he is related to all three above-mentioned Reagans) is portrayed by actor Will Estes.

The character is also a member of the NYPD, but he serves on the Field Intelligence Unit as a sergeant in the 29th Precinct.

Before jumping over to the Field Intelligence Unit, Jamie was part of the Patrol Services Bureau where he spent 12 years of his career.

Estes is also known for his roles in U-571, The Dark Knight Rises, and American Dreams.

Len Cariou - Henry Reagan

CBS

Len Cariou portrays yet another member of the Reagan family in Blue Bloods.

This character, however, is not one of Frank's children, but rather his father. He is the former police commissioner of the NYPD and also served in the United States military, being a member of the Marine Corps in World War II and the Korean War.

Cariou is best known for portraying Ray Nichols in About Schmidt.

Marisa Ramirez - Maria Baez

CBS

The first non-Reagan on the list is Marisa Ramirez, who brings Maria Baez to life in Blue Bloods.

Maria is Danny Raegan's partner, who is also a detective on the Major Case Squad.

Maria didn't appear in the show until Season 3, but after serving on the force alongside Danny for 12 years now, the two have become extremely close.

Prior to joining the NYPD, Maria worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Ramirez can also be seen in General Hospital, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, and All Souls Day: Dia de los Muertos.

Vanessa Ray - Eddie Janko-Reagan

CBS

Vanessa Ray plays the character of Edit Marie Janko-Reagan, better known by just Eddie.

Eddie is the wife of Jamie Reagan, and the two got to know each other when they were partners in the NYPD at the 12th Precinct.

However, when Jamie was promoted to sergeant, he transferred Eddie to the 29th Precinct.

Eddie's first appearance on Blue Bloods came in Season 4.

Ray is best known for her work in Pretty Little Liars, Frances Ha, and Damages.

Abigail Hawk - Abigail Baker

CBS

Abigail Hawk's Abigail Baker is one of Commissioner Reagan's most trusted associates in the NYPD and even a member of his inner advisory circle.

Detective Baker serves as the Primary Aide to Commissioner Reagan and as part of his official security detail.

Hawk is best known for her roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Distemper, and Almost Paris.

Gregory Jbara - Garrett Moore

CBS

Garrett Moore is played by actor Gregory Jbara in Blue Bloods Season 14.

Like Abigail Baker, Moore is in Commissioner Reagan's inner advisory circle, but his official title is NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

This job suits Moore perfectly seeing as how he was once a reporter.

Jbara has also played in In & Out, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Grounded for Life.

Robert Clohessy - Sid Gormley

CBS

Robert Clohessy's Sidney "Sid" Gormley is a lieutenant in the NYPD and the Special Assistant to the Commissioner.

Sid was first introduced in the second episode of Season 1 and has been a series regular ever since.

Like Detective Baker and Deputy Commissioner Moore, Sid is a part of Commissioner Reagan's inner advisory circle.

Clohessy is best known for his work in The Avengers, The Place Beyond the Pines, and 16 Blocks.

Steve Schirripa - Anthony Abetemarco

CBS

Actor Steve Schirripa plays Anthony Abetemarco in 2024's Season 14 of Blue Bloods.

Anthony used to be a detective for the NYPD, but he now works as a New York County District Attorney's Office investigator.

Anthony has a particularly close relationship with Erin Reagan, and the two often work with one another. They are, however, just friends.

Schirripa can also be seen in Wonder Wheel and The Sopranos.

Dylan Walsh - Peter Chase

CBS

Dylan Walsh's Peter Chase is the mayor of New York City and one of Blue Bloods' newest cast members as of 2024.

He first appeared in Season 10 and has since told Erin Reagan that he would endorse her if she chose to run for District Attorney.

Walsh is best known for his work in Congo, The Stepfather, and The Lake House.

Will Hochman - Joe Hill

CBS

Joe Hill will return in 2024's Blue Bloods Season 14 and be played by Will Hochman, the same actor who has portrayed the character since his introduction in Season 10.

Hill is a detective for the NYPD and the grandchild of Commissioner Frank Reagan.

However, for a long time, Hill had no idea who his father was, only that he was a member of the police department.

He eventually found out after his cousin, Sean, ran Joe's DNA through the system and discovered that his father was Joseph Reagan.

Hochman is also credited in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Master, and Let Him Go.

Malik Yoba - Darryl Reid

CBS

Malik Yoba's Darryl Reid only appeared in one episode of Blue Bloods prior to 2024.

That appearance came in Season 6, revealing that Darryl was once a detective partnered with Danny Reagan.

Yoba is best known for his roles in Cool Runnings, New York Undercover, and Cop Land.

Jennifer Esposito - Jackie Curatola

CBS

Jennifer Esposito's Jackie Curatola is a former detective in the NYPD.

The character had to take a leave of absence in Season 3, not returning for any of the following installments.

However, she returned in the Season 13 finale, revealing that she had become the Suffolk County Chief of Police. She is expected to reprise her role in 2024's Season 14, although it hasn't been announced whether she will be a regular during the final installment.

Esposito is best known for her roles in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, The Boys, and The Affair.

New episodes of Season 14 of Blue Bloods air every Friday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, and Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream them the following day.