Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 12 reunites the core cast of characters led by Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan, as Henry decides to have a wake for himself while he is still alive.

Aside from the wake, the new episode, "Without Fear or Favor," serves as a trip down memory lane for Blue Bloods diehards while highlighting honest conversations during the weekly family dinner.

This is an important step for Blue Bloods since it is ending with Season 14.

The episode also has to juggle several storylines, such as Frank's clash with the mayor, Erin's own battles against the district attorney, and Danny's unexpected partnership with a British investigator.

Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 12 premiered on CBS on October 25.

Every Main Cast Member of Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 12

Tom Selleck - New York City Police Commissioner Francis "Frank" Reagan

Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck returns to lead the cast of Blue Bloods Season 14 as New York City Police Commissioner Francis "Frank" Reagan.

Frank refuses to accept Mayor Chase's request to drop charges against an ex-cop (Lieutenant Cooper) who was heavily involved in a brutal fistfight at a local bar.

He believes that it was wrong for the mayor to intervene, mainly because it unravels a corrupt system that could grow even further if no one else speaks up.

Frank gives a brief yet empowering line to the mayor, saying, "Loyalty is one thing, but proximity to power shouldn't be a get-out-of-jail-free-card."

Selleck is best known for his roles in Magnum P.I., In & Out, and Three Men and a Baby.

Donnie Wahlberg - Detective 1st Grade Daniel "Danny" Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg plays Detective 1st Grade Daniel "Danny" Reagan, an NYC detective working in the 54th Precinct's Major Case Squad.

Blue Blood Season 14, Episode 12 sees Danny being paired with Christopher Granger, a British investigator from the National Crime Agency. They are tasked to find an international fugitive.

Danny is obviously annoyed with Granger due to his consistent arrogance. In the end, the pair settled their differences after Granger saved Danny's life.

Wahlberg can be seen in Saw II, Ransom, and Dreamcatcher.

Bridget Moynahan - ADA Erin Reagan

Bridget Moynahan

Bridget Moynahan plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan. Erin is also the Bureau Chief of the Trial Bureau.

In Season 14, Episode 12, Erin clashes with District Attorney Crawford over a case involving a cop who was simply doing his job in the field.

She calls out Crawford for indicting the cop as a way to benefit his political moves rather than being honest with his pursuit of justice.

Moynahan's notable credits include I, Robot, Battle Los Angeles, and The Sum of All Fears.

Will Estes - Sergeant Jamison "Jamie" Reagan

Will Estes

Will Estes is back as Sergeant Jamison "Jamie" Reagan, Frank's son who works in the 29th Precinct's Field Intelligence Unit.

Jamie appears in Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 12 to investigate a complaint against three individuals who posted false wagers in their online gambling account.

During the weekly dinner and the unexpected wake, Henry gives his props to Jamie for trusting his gut when he decided to pursue his career as a cop rather than follow everyone else's opinions of being a lawyer.

Estes has credits in U-571, The Dark Knight Rises, and American Dreams.

Len Cariou - Henry Reagan

Len Cariou

Len Cariou stars as Henry Reagan, Frank's father and grandfather to Frank's children who previously served as the NYPD Commissioner.

In Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 12, Henry decides to produce his own wake even though he is still alive because he wants to hear all the wonderful things that his family wants to say to him before it is too late.

Fans may recognize Cariou for his roles in About Schmidt, Bumblebee, and Murder, She Wrote.

Vanessa Ray - Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko

Vanessa Ray

Vanessa Ray plays Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko, Jamie Reagan's wife who is the "newbie" in the family.

During Henry's impromptu wake, Eddie pays tribute to him by telling him that his initial hug before the first weekly dinner made her feel welcome to the family.

The actress appeared in Pretty Little Liars, Frances Ha, and Damages.

Marisa Ramirez - Maria Baez

Marisa Ramirez

Marisa Ramirez returns as Maria Baez, an NYPD detective who serves as Danny Reagan's partner.

Maria, alongside Danny, investigates a homicide involving a "crazy Brit" who killed an innocent man.

She pieces together the clues in the crime scene, which involves a stolen Bentley and a potential suspect tied to the person whom NCA investigator Granger is pursuing.

Ramirez previously appeared in General Hospital, The Extendables, and The Young and the Restless.

Jake Weber - Christopher Granger

Jake Weber

Jake Weber guest stars as Christopher Granger, an investigator from the National Crime Agency (NCA) who went to New York to chase down a fugitive who murdered a London police officer.

Weber is best known for playing Michael in Zack Snyder's remake of Dawn of the Dead in 2004. The actor also starred in Departure, Medium, and U-571.

Roslyn Ruff - Kimberly Crawford

Roslyn Ruff

Roslyn Ruff returns to play Kimberly Crawford, New York County's District Attorney who clashed with ADA Erin Reagan in the new episode.

Crawford insists that the cop needs to be charged for killing a suspect after tasing him in the back. However, Erin says that the officer acted in self-defense and he is only doing his job.

Ruff previously appeared in Rachel Getting Married, The Help, and Godfather of Harlem.

Diego Klattenhoff - Officer Michael Tate

Diego Klattenhoff

At the center of the clash between ADA Erin Reagan and District Attorney Kimberly Crawford is Officer Michael Tate (played by Diego Klattenhoff).

Tate is being reprimanded after he killed a suspect with his taser, but Erin insists that he only did what he did for self-defense.

While Crawford points out that Tate already has a record of violence in the past, Erin reminds her that the case was already dismissed prior.

Klattenhoff is best known for his role as Mike Faber in Homeland. The actor also starred in Pacific Rim, Mean Girls, and The Blacklist.

Andrew Terraciano - Sean Reagan

Andrew Terraciano

Andrew Terraciano returns as Sean Reagan, Frank's youngest grandchild who attends the weekly family dinner/impromptu wake for Henry. He is also Danny's child.

Blue Bloods is Terraciano's first major Hollywood credit outside of a pair of shorts.

Steve Schirripa - Anthony Abetemarco

Steve Schirripa

Steve Schirripa is part of Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 12's cast as Anthony Abetemarco. The character is an investigator working for the New York County District Attorney's Office.

Steve works with Erin Reagan to investigate Officer Michael Tate's case involving a killed unarmed suspect.

Schirripa is known for his roles in The Sopranos, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Benders.

Robert Clohessy - Sidney Gormley

Robert Clohessy

Robert Clohessy returns as Lieutenant Sidney Gormley. The character serves as the special assistant and advisor to Commissioner Frank Reagan.

In the latest episode, Sidney helps Frank with the interrogation of Lieutenant Cooper for his harsh actions during the bar fight.

Clohessy has over 100 credits, with roles in The Avengers, Oz, and The Place Beyond the Pines.

Abigail Hawk - Abigail Braker

Abigail Hawk

Abigail Hawk portrays NYPD Detective Abigail Braker. The detective serves as the primary aide of Commissioner Frank Reagan.

Similar to Lieutenant Sidney, she also helps Frank unmask Cooper's actions before his arrest.

Hawk is known for her roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Almost Paris, and Distemper.

Gregory Jbara - Garrett Moore

Gregory Jbara

Gregory Jbara plays Garrett Moore, the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information who also serves as Frank Reagan's chief of staff.

Moore is also part of the investigation surrounding Lieutenant Cooper's actions of pulling out a gun against a civilian outside a bar after he threatened his wife.

Jbara appeared in Oppenheimer, In & Out, and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Kerry Mcgann - Gia Abbruzi

Kerry Mcgann

Kerry Mcgann joins the cast of Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 12 as Gia Abbruzi, Officer Michael Tate's lawyer who laid out the facts to prove that her client is innocent.

Mcgann can be seen in American Horror Stories, Respect the Jux, and What Lives Here.

Ted King - Lieutenant Cooper

Ted King

Ted King stars as Lieutenant Cooper, an ex-cop who is in big trouble after getting into a fistfight with an abusive man at a bar after he hit his wife.

Cooper tells Frank that the man did not stop insulting his wife, which is why he pulled his weapon when they were outside the bar.

Frank asks him why he was let go after his arrest, pointing out that the arrest report revealed that he made a phone call to someone powerful which is why he made it out unscathed.

It is later revealed that the mayor was the one who called and vouched for him.

King has credits in Charmed, General Hospital, and Oppenheimer.

Dylan Walsh - Mayor Chase

Dylan Walsh

Dylan Walsh plays Mayor Chase in Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 12.

Frank clashes with the mayor in the new episode after he learns that he intervened in the arrest of Lieutenant Cooper after a fistfight gone wrong that happened the other night.

It turns out that Cooper served as the mayor's former head of security, which is why it was easy for him to vouch for the ex-cop.

Walsh recently appeared as part of the cast of Superman & Lois Season 4 where he played Lois Lane's dad, General Sam Lane.

The actor also has credits in Congo, Nip/Tuck, and The Stepfather.

Bryan Manley Davis - Bobo Morris

Bryan Manley Davis

Bryan Manley Davis plays Bobo Morris, Danny's informant who helps him and Granger with their investigation about the fugitive.

Davis' notable credits include The Devil's Well, Sheep Skin, and Blood Feuds.

Here are the other cast members who appear in Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 12:

Victoria Collett - Delaney Dicker

Hudson Paul - Daniel Reims

Olivia Monet Perez - Elizabeth Fenton

Matt Consalvo - Officer Meyers

Drake Kapoor - Uniform # 2

Chris Camaj - Gun Runner #1

Nancy Wetzel - Hostage # 1

Owen Alleyne - Hostage # 2

Sofia Ko - Hostage # 2

Zachary Shook - Hostage # 4

New episodes of Blue Bloods Season 14 air on CBS on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT before streaming on Paramount+ the next day.